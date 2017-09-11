Demi Lovato Was Pictured Holding Hands With Her Rumoured GF & Her Fans Are ALL Here For It

11 September 2017, 17:04

Demi Lovato Lauren Abedini

Look at her happy lil face!

It was back in May this year that Demi broke up with her MMA fighter BF Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos and it now looks like she's bagged herself a new beau and she's absolutely GORGEOUS.

The 'Cool For The Summer' star has never really shied away from her bisexuality. It was only two years ago that Demi told Alan Carr, "I am not confirming and I'm definitely not denying. All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all."

And now eagle-eyed fans have been posting snaps of Demi and DJ Lauren Abedini getting close this weekend on a trip to Disneyland.

> Halsey Has Thrown ALL The Shade At Demi Lovato, Claiming She Exploits Bisexuality & Now Demi's Hit Back On Twitter

Now obviously, we're all so ready to ship a happy couple but just because two people hold hands doesn't automatically make them a thing. But try telling that to Demi's fans. They've already gone OTT on Twitter:

So, who exactly is the lady who has reportedly stolen Demi's heart? Well, her name is Lauren Abedini and in her own words she is a "DJ | Producer | Intersectional Feminist I run a women's charity @PWRxKITTENS Have cats & tell really bad jokes".

And oh yeah, she's gorgeous...

