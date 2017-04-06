Demi Lovato Channels Her Inner Diva & SLAYS James Corden In A Riff-Off!

6 April 2017, 16:52

Divas Riff-Off w/ Demi Lovato

10:53

*mic drop*

Pop superstar Demi Lovato took on chat show legend James Corden in a "riff-off", after he said today's divas don't live up to the divas of yesteryear.

Demi manages to belt out iconic hits from Adele and Katy Perry, while the UK-born host comes back with classics from Tina Turner & Artha Franklin.

After a fierce battle, Ms Lovato absolutely slayed with a performance of her own hit 'Heart Attack'... then even made James her "bitch" after a mighty mic drop.

BOOM!

