Demi Lovato Offers Fans Free Therapy On Tour To Let Them Know "They're Not Alone"

"I just want people to know that they're not alone."

Demi Lovato has been very open about her personal battles with depression, substance abuse and bipolar disorder and now she’s about to give back to her fans going through similar challenges.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer has revealed that during the US leg of her tour she’s going to be offering fans the opportunity to get therapy before her concert starts in a bid to remove the stigma around mental illness.

She told Good Morning America: “It’s basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over and we’re also helping out with different charities from around the country, so it’ll be incredible and a very moving and inspiring experience.”

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) onJan 4, 2018 at 5:16am PST

And it’s not the first time Demi’s done this. Back in 2016 while on tour with Nick Jonas the 25-year-old offered fans this opportunity too.

Demi who is also a co-owner of CAST centres which aim to help treat addiction and mental health issues will be taking their work on tour for the two month stretch.

She added: “I've actually met people that go to CAST because they went to CAST on tours and realised they needed to get sober or they needed to better themselves in some other way and it's changed lives and I want to be able to do that again.

“My whole life, you know, is about giving back and I think it's really important that I continue to do this while I'm on tour.

“I hope it inspires people to either get into recovery or better themselves. Whatever it is, I just want people to know they're not alone and I'm here for them.”

By the way, did you know that Demi and Selena Gomez starred in Barney when they were younger? It's way too cute.