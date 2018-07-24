Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital After Suspected 'Heroin Overdose'

Demi Lovato has been rushed to hospital after reports state that she has overdosed on drugs.

Demi Lovato has been taken to hospital after TMZ reported that the singer was suffering from what seemed to be a heroin overdose.

The police told the news outlet that the 'Confident' singer is now in a Los Angeles hospital.

While Demi's condition remains unknown, it's said that she is currently being treated.

Demi has been battling addictions for several years, and recently opened up about relapsing in her song 'Sober'.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 24 July 2018

We wish Demi Lovato all the best and a speedy recovery.