Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital After Suspected 'Heroin Overdose'

24 July 2018, 21:18

Demi Lovato Sober

Demi Lovato has been rushed to hospital after reports state that she has overdosed on drugs.

Demi Lovato has been taken to hospital after TMZ reported that the singer was suffering from what seemed to be a heroin overdose.

The police told the news outlet that the 'Confident' singer is now in a Los Angeles hospital.

> Demi Lovato Admits She's Relapsed After Six Years Of Sobriety

While Demi's condition remains unknown, it's said that she is currently being treated.

Demi has been battling addictions for several years, and recently opened up about relapsing in her song 'Sober'.

> For The Latest News, Head On Over To Our App

We wish Demi Lovato all the best and a speedy recovery.

Demi Lovato Music

See more Demi Lovato Music

No Promises artwork
No Promises
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
Solo (Wideboys Remix)
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato Sober

Demi Lovato Admits She's Relapsed After Six Years Of Sobriety

Demi Lovato Videos

See more Demi Lovato Videos

Demi Lovato Sober

Watch: Demi Lovato Breaks Down Whilst Performing 'Sober' For The First Time

Demi Lovato Pictures

See more Demi Lovato Pictures

Demi Lovato 'Cool For The Summer' Music Video

33 Pics Charting Demi Lovato's Transformation Through The Years