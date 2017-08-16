deadmau5's Wedding Will Put Everybody Else's Special Day To Shame For The Rest Of Existence

When it comes to weddings, we don't think we've ever seen one as epic as this.

He's known the world over for creating insane live shows and mega-mixes but it also looks like the Canadian DJ knows how to throw a party of two.

> You know we've got an incredible app where you can actually download the app right? GET ON IT!

The man behind the famous mask , Joel Zimmerman, married his GF Kelly ‘Grill’ Fedoni on Saturday in a ceremony that looked like it was ripped straight out of an action movie.

With flamethrowers and pyros galore, we can't even imagine what the honey moon is going to be like!

They both looked absolutely gorge for their special day:

Mr and Mrs grill. A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) onAug 12, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

And we really weren't joking about the pyros...just LOOK at those!

Everythingns sill fine. A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) onAug 12, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

> 27 Instagram Photos That Prove Martin Garrix Is The Happiest DJ In The World!

And the award for best ever groom and groomsmen goes to *drum roll please*...THESE BOSSES!

PIC: @bryanbaeumler

Speaking all things superstar DJs, how about we listen to a little Martin Garrix and get this party started!