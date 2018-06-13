Craig David – ‘Rewind’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

There are legendary performances, then there’s Craig David performing his debut hit single ‘Rewind’ at the #CapitalSTB!

Originally released way back in the year 2000, Craig David’s UK Garage smash ‘Rewind’ changed the sound of British music and at got the #CapitalSTB party going right from the off.

There was a sea of dancing, smiling, singing faces in the Wembley Stadium crowd as Craig absolutely nailed one of his most famous hits to date.

The man literally never misses a note and he proved once again just why he’s still so loved by fans after 18 years in the game. This is how you impress a #CapitalSTB crowd!

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Craig David’s amazing performance by watching the video above.

Craig David – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Rewind

When The Bassline Drops

Fill Me In

Heartline

Nothing Like This

7 Days

Ain’t Giving Up On You

I Know You

Craig David ‘Rewind’ Lyrics

Re-rewind

Enter, selecta

Ehh, yeah

Ehh, eh yeah

Ehh, yeah

Ehh

Enter, selecta

Making moves, yeah, on the dance floor

Got our groove on dancing yeah, real hard core

From the front to the back that's where I was at

You know, you know, the Artful Dodger do it like that

With Craig David all over your..

DJ it's all up to you

When the crowd go wild

Tell me, whatcha gonna do

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Bo Bo

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind

This goes out to all the DJ's

Ehh, yeah

Ehh, eh yeah

Ehh, yeah

Ehh

Ehh, yeah

Making moves, yeah, on the dance floor

Got our groove on dancing yeah, real hard core

From the front to the back that's where I was at

You know, you know, the Artful Dodger do it like that

With Craig David all over your..

DJ it's all up to you

When the crowd go wild

Tell me, what ya gonna do

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Bo Bo

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind

This goes out to all the DJ's

Making moves, yeah, on the dance floor

Got our groove on dancing yeah, real hard core

From the front to the back that's where I was at

You know, you know, the Artful Dodger do it like that

With Craig David all over your..

DJ it's all up to you

When the crowd go wild

Tell me, whatcha gonna do

Making moves, yeah, on the dance floor

Got our groove on dancing yeah, real hard core

From the front to the back that's where I was at

You know, you know, the Artful Dodger do it like that

With Craig David all over your..

DJ it's all up to you

When the crowd go wild

Tell me, what ya gonna do

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, eh yeah, selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta

Re-rewind, eh yeah, selecta

Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta..