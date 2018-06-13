Craig David – ‘Rewind’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)
13 June 2018, 11:03
There are legendary performances, then there’s Craig David performing his debut hit single ‘Rewind’ at the #CapitalSTB!
Originally released way back in the year 2000, Craig David’s UK Garage smash ‘Rewind’ changed the sound of British music and at got the #CapitalSTB party going right from the off.
There was a sea of dancing, smiling, singing faces in the Wembley Stadium crowd as Craig absolutely nailed one of his most famous hits to date.
The man literally never misses a note and he proved once again just why he’s still so loved by fans after 18 years in the game. This is how you impress a #CapitalSTB crowd!
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Craig David’s amazing performance by watching the video above.
Craig David – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
- Rewind
- When The Bassline Drops
- Fill Me In
- Heartline
- Nothing Like This
- 7 Days
- Ain’t Giving Up On You
- I Know You
Craig David ‘Rewind’ Lyrics
Re-rewind
Enter, selecta
Ehh, yeah
Ehh, eh yeah
Ehh, yeah
Ehh
Enter, selecta
Making moves, yeah, on the dance floor
Got our groove on dancing yeah, real hard core
From the front to the back that's where I was at
You know, you know, the Artful Dodger do it like that
With Craig David all over your..
DJ it's all up to you
When the crowd go wild
Tell me, whatcha gonna do
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Bo Bo
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind
This goes out to all the DJ's
Ehh, yeah
Ehh, eh yeah
Ehh, yeah
Ehh
Ehh, yeah
Making moves, yeah, on the dance floor
Got our groove on dancing yeah, real hard core
From the front to the back that's where I was at
You know, you know, the Artful Dodger do it like that
With Craig David all over your..
DJ it's all up to you
When the crowd go wild
Tell me, what ya gonna do
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Bo Bo
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind
This goes out to all the DJ's
Making moves, yeah, on the dance floor
Got our groove on dancing yeah, real hard core
From the front to the back that's where I was at
You know, you know, the Artful Dodger do it like that
With Craig David all over your..
DJ it's all up to you
When the crowd go wild
Tell me, whatcha gonna do
Making moves, yeah, on the dance floor
Got our groove on dancing yeah, real hard core
From the front to the back that's where I was at
You know, you know, the Artful Dodger do it like that
With Craig David all over your..
DJ it's all up to you
When the crowd go wild
Tell me, what ya gonna do
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, eh yeah, selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta
Re-rewind, eh yeah, selecta
Re-rewind, when the crowd say Bo Selecta..