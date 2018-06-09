Craig David – ‘Nothing Like This’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 21:31
Craig David turned party-starter when he dropped the infectiously catchy ‘Nothing Like This’ during his epic live set at the #CapitalSTB.
Released alongside deep house duo Blonde, ‘Nothing Like This’ is one of those songs that just goes off in a party, so what better place to hear it than the #CapitalSTB!?
Bringing electronic music to life on stage is something Craig David is an absolute master of and he proved the once more with his brilliantly curated set.
With the crowd already energised from the amazing artists who’d appeared on stage before him, they were in great voice throughout his whole set and ‘Heartline’ was certainly a highlight!
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can get filled in on Craig David’s monstrously massive performance by watching the video above.
Craig David – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
Craig David ‘Nothing Like This’ Lyrics
Oh yeah, yeah
We started out being friends
I had my girl, and you had him
Who would have known, we were ready then
('Cause I'm holding you tight, in the middle of the night
After we just finished love making)
We both waited, withered the storm
Could've cheated, but knew that'd be wrong
Even though we came close
(Had to get you out of my mind
I've been 'round a few times
If I slip and committed the crime)
More than just a feeling
This is more than just a crush
This ain't some romantic gesture
This right here is called real love
And nothing really matters
As long as there's you and me there's us
And I'm letting go now
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
No I ain't felt nothing quite like this
Nothing matters when I'm with you
Life is simple, 'cause girl you're the truth
All along I was here for you
(Waiting 'til the timing was right
You need a dream that will show you girl
What you've been missing)
More than just a feeling
This is more than just a crush
This ain't some romantic gesture
This right here is called real love
And nothing really matters
As long as there's you and me there's us
And I'm letting you go
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
No I ain't felt nothing quite like this
All them others were just a waste of time
'Cause nothing can compare to when I'm with you
Oh baby, yeah
Life can be so unpredictable sometimes
Gotta be ready to read between the lines too
You feel me?
More than just a feeling
This is more than just a crush
This ain't some romantic gesture
This right here is called real love
And nothing really matters
As long as there's you and me there's us
And I'm letting go now
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
No I ain't felt nothing quite like this
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
I ain't felt nothing like this, like this
No I ain't felt nothing quite like this