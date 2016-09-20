Craig David's 2017 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

Craig David Tour

He's gonna be dropping the bassline all over the UK, so make sure you get involved!

Craig David has just announced an incredible UK arena tour - his first in 15 years.

Tickets are on sale now and he's even added an extra homecoming show in Southampton, so get involved pretty sharpish as these live shows are going to be something special!

Craig is also releasing his highly anticipated new album 'Following My Intuition' on 30th September, so there's gonna be loads of new music for you to hear performed live for the first time.

Check out Craig David's 2017 UK tour dates below...

16 March       Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

18 March       Liverpool – Echo Arena

19 March       Bournemouth - BIC

21 March       Plymouth - Pavilions

22 March       Brighton - Centre

24 March       Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

25 March       London – The O2

28 March       Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

29 March       Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena

31 March       Leeds – First Direct Arena

01 April         Manchester - Arena

03 April         Glasgow – SSE Hydro Arena

04 April         Aberdeen – GE Oil & Gas Arena

06 April         Belfast – SSE Arena

07 April         Dublin – 3 Arena

01 September Southampton - Ageas Bowl

Craig David 'Following My Intuition' Tour 2017

 

Craig will also be taking up & coming singer-songwriter, Lauren Faith with him on this tour as his special guest. 

21-year-old Lauren worked with Craig on his new album providing stunning vocals and co-writing on tracks ‘Got it Good’ and ‘Sink or Swim’

Talking about the upcoming tour, Craig said, “I’m beyond excited to announce this tour!  It’s been 15 years since I did an arena tour here in the UK and I want to enjoy every single second this time around." 

"I don’t take anything for granted and this tour honestly means the world to me."

Craig David TS5 Show

"I feel so lucky to be able to travel the UK and perform tracks off my new album as well as some of my classics and to invite everyone to enjoy the TS5 experience too." 

"I have no words for how amazing this year has been for me and I want to thank you all for the incredible love and support you have shown me. I can’t wait to see you on tour!”

