Craig David's 2017 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

20 September 2016, 12:09
He's gonna be dropping the bassline all over the UK, so make sure you get involved!
Craig David has just announced an incredible UK arena tour - his first in 15 years.
Tickets are on sale now and he's even added an extra homecoming show in Southampton, so get involved pretty sharpish as these live shows are going to be something special!
Craig is also releasing his highly anticipated new album 'Following My Intuition' on 30th September, so there's gonna be loads of new music for you to hear performed live for the first time.
16 March Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena
18 March Liverpool – Echo Arena
19 March Bournemouth - BIC
21 March Plymouth - Pavilions
22 March Brighton - Centre
24 March Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena
25 March London – The O2
28 March Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
29 March Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena
31 March Leeds – First Direct Arena
01 April Manchester - Arena
03 April Glasgow – SSE Hydro Arena
04 April Aberdeen – GE Oil & Gas Arena
06 April Belfast – SSE Arena
07 April Dublin – 3 Arena
01 September Southampton - Ageas Bowl
Craig will also be taking up & coming singer-songwriter, Lauren Faith with him on this tour as his special guest.
21-year-old Lauren worked with Craig on his new album providing stunning vocals and co-writing on tracks ‘Got it Good’ and ‘Sink or Swim’
Talking about the upcoming tour, Craig said, “I’m beyond excited to announce this tour! It’s been 15 years since I did an arena tour here in the UK and I want to enjoy every single second this time around."
"I don’t take anything for granted and this tour honestly means the world to me."
Picture: Getty
"I feel so lucky to be able to travel the UK and perform tracks off my new album as well as some of my classics and to invite everyone to enjoy the TS5 experience too."
"I have no words for how amazing this year has been for me and I want to thank you all for the incredible love and support you have shown me. I can’t wait to see you on tour!”
