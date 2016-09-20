Craig David's 2017 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

He's gonna be dropping the bassline all over the UK, so make sure you get involved!

Craig David has just announced an incredible UK arena tour - his first in 15 years.

Tickets are on sale now and he's even added an extra homecoming show in Southampton, so get involved pretty sharpish as these live shows are going to be something special!

Craig is also releasing his highly anticipated new album 'Following My Intuition' on 30th September, so there's gonna be loads of new music for you to hear performed live for the first time.

Check out Craig David's 2017 UK tour dates below...

16 March Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

18 March Liverpool – Echo Arena

19 March Bournemouth - BIC

21 March Plymouth - Pavilions

22 March Brighton - Centre

24 March Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

25 March London – The O2

28 March Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

29 March Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena

31 March Leeds – First Direct Arena

01 April Manchester - Arena

03 April Glasgow – SSE Hydro Arena

04 April Aberdeen – GE Oil & Gas Arena

06 April Belfast – SSE Arena

07 April Dublin – 3 Arena

01 September Southampton - Ageas Bowl

Craig will also be taking up & coming singer-songwriter, Lauren Faith with him on this tour as his special guest.

21-year-old Lauren worked with Craig on his new album providing stunning vocals and co-writing on tracks ‘Got it Good’ and ‘Sink or Swim’

Talking about the upcoming tour, Craig said, “I’m beyond excited to announce this tour! It’s been 15 years since I did an arena tour here in the UK and I want to enjoy every single second this time around."

"I don’t take anything for granted and this tour honestly means the world to me."

Picture: Getty

"I feel so lucky to be able to travel the UK and perform tracks off my new album as well as some of my classics and to invite everyone to enjoy the TS5 experience too."

"I have no words for how amazing this year has been for me and I want to thank you all for the incredible love and support you have shown me. I can’t wait to see you on tour!”

