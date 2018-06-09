Craig David – ‘Heartline’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Making the entire #CapitalSTB crowd bounce at once is no mean feat, but Craig David made it happen with his brilliant live performance.

‘Heartline’ was featured on Craig David’s stunning 2018 album ‘The Time Is Now’ and it felt so good hearing him smash it on the Wembley Stadium stage.

The track was the lead single from Craig’s album and bright and bubbly feels it brought the the #CapitalSTB will last a long, long time.

Quite how one man can command and direct an audience with this amount of skill we’ll never know, but we will relive it again and again and again!

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can get filled in on Craig David’s monstrously massive performance by watching the video above.

Craig David – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Rewind

When The Bassline Drops

Fill Me In

Heartline

Nothing Like This

7 Days

Ain’t Giving Up On You

I Know You

Craig David ‘Heartline’ Lyrics

Mmm, yeah

No, no, yeah

Been lookin' for you in all the wrong places

But I don't go there no more

Every night seein' all the same faces

But I ain't seen you before

I don't even know you, know you, know you

But girl, I think I love you, love you, love you

I put my lifeline in your hands (lifeline in your hands)

I already know it's over, over

Never fightin' you again, no sir

What I got to lose, I will take a chance

Girl I'm not afraid in runnin' away tonight though

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

All my friends think I'm crazy, maybe I've lost my mind, but

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

You

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

For you

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

Didn't come here lookin' for a situation

But who woulda thought?

I'd be breakin' every rule I ever made, but

Guess it's a good time to start

I don't even know you, know you, know you

But girl, I think I love you, love you, love you

I put my lifeline in your hands (lifeline in your hands)

I already know it's over, over

Never fightin' you again, no sir

What I got to lose, I will take a chance

Girl I'm not afraid in runnin' away tonight though

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

All my friends think I'm crazy, maybe I've lost my mind, but

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

You

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

For you

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

Girl, your body's callin'

Girl, I'm goin' all in

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

And all the stars allignin'

Just like perfect timin'

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

You, oh no

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

For you

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for