Craig David – ‘Fill Me in’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Taking it all the way back to 2001, Craig David’s live performance of ‘Fill Me In’ at the #CapitalSTB was an iconic moment in Summertime Ball history.

When track one on your debut album is ‘Fill Me In’, you know you’re destined to become an absolute icon of the UK music industry.

It’s a song that literally everyone knows the words to – and how do we know that, you might ask? Well if 80,000 people singing every single lyric doesn’t prove it, we don’t know what will!

He’s your favourite artist’s favourite artist and if this epic performance doesn’t show you why, you’re mustn’t be paying attention!

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can get filled in on Craig David’s legendary performance by watching the video above.

Craig David – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Rewind

When The Bassline Drops

Fill Me In

Heartline

Nothing Like This

7 Days

Ain’t Giving Up On You

I Know You

Craig David ‘Fill Me In’ Lyrics

All right

Come on

Can you fill me in (Let's talk about it)

I was checking this girl next door

When her parents went out

She phoned said, "hey boy, come on right around"

So I knock at the door

You was standin' with a bottle of red wine, ready to pour

Dressed in long black satin and lace to the floor

So I went in, then we sat down start kissing, caressing

Told me about jacuzzi, sounded interesting

So we jumped right in

All calls diverted to answer phone

Please leave a message after the tone

I mean me and her parents were kind of cool

But they ran a fine line between me and you

We were just doing things young people in love do

Parents tryna find out what we were up to

Saying why were you creeping around late last night

Why did I see two shadows moving in your bedroom light

Now you're dressed in black

When I left you were dressed in white

Can you fill me in

Calls diverted to answer phone

Red wine bottle, half the contents gone

When I returned, Jacuzzi turned on

Can you fill me in

Whenever the coast was clear and she'd ask me to come out

I'd say, "hey girl, come on right around"

So she knocked at the door

I was standing with the keys in my hand to the 4x4

Jumped in my ride, checkin' that nobody saw

The club we went in

We got down bounced bounced to the rhythm

Saw it was early morning

Thought we'd better be leavin'

So I gave you my jacket for you to hold

Told you to wear it 'cause you felt cold

I mean me and her didn't mean to break the rules

I weren't trying to play your mum and dad for fools

We were just doing things young people in love do

Parents tryna find out what we were up to

Saying why can't you keep your promises no more

Say you'll be home by 12, come strolling in at 4

Out went the girls but leaving with the boy next door

Can you fill me in

Wearing a jacket, who's property

Said you'd been queuing for a taxi

But you left all your money on the TV

Can you fill me in

All they seem to do is be checking up on you baby

Watchin' our every move, think some day they might approve baby

Why were you creeping around late last night

Why did I see two shadows moving in your bedroom light

Now you're dressed in black

When I left you were dressed in white

Can you fill me in

Calls diverted to answer phone

Red wine bottle, half the contents gone

When I returned, Jacuzzi turned on

Can you fill me in