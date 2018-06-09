Craig David – ‘7 Days’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 21:37
When you come to the #CapitalSTB you’ve got to bring your biggest hits and that’s exactly what Craig David did when he played the brilliant ‘7 Days’.
When we told you we were bringing you this summer’s hottest artists live, we meant it and Craig David definitely lived up to that label with this fire performance.
Whilst he’s released a tonne of awesome hits over the years, ‘7 Days’ is Craig David’s most streamed song ever and it’s clear the #CapitalSTB audience were fans, singing along to those iconic lyrics from the word go.
Craig David could take us for a drink on any day of the week tbh, but for now we’ll be happy just watching this legend own the stage at Wembley Stadium.
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? It’s all good – you can catch up on Craig David’s awesome performance by watching the video above.
Craig David – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
Craig David ‘7 Days’ Lyrics
On my way to see my friends who lived a couple blocks away from me (oh)
As I walked through the subway
It must have been about quarter past three
In front of me, stood a beautiful honey with a beautiful body
She asked me for the time
I said it'd cost her name, a six digit number and a date with me tomorrow at nine
Did she decline? No
Didn't she mind? I don't think so
Was it for real? Damn, sure
What was the deal? A pretty girl aged twenty-four
So was she keen? She couldn't wait
Cinnamon queen? Let me update
What did she say? She said she'd love to rendezvous
She asked me what we were gonna do
Said we'd start with a bottle of moet for two
Monday
Took her for a drink on Tuesday
We were making love by Wednesday
And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday
We chilled on Sunday
I met this girl on Monday
Took her for a drink on Tuesday
We were making love by Wednesday
And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday
We chilled on Sunday
Nine was the time
'Cause I'll be getting mine and she was looking fine
Smooth talker, she told me
She'd love to unfold me all night long
Ooh, I loved the way she kicked it
From the front to back she flipped it (back she flipped it, ooh the way she kicked)
And I oh, oh, I, yeah
Hope that she'd care
'Cause I'm a man who'll always be there (oh yeah)
I'm not a man to play around, baby (oh yeah)
'Cause a one night stand isn't really fair
From the first impression, girl, hmm you don't seem to be like that
'Cause there's no need to chat for there'll be plenty time for that
From the subway to my home
Endless ringing of my phone
When your feeling all alone
All you gotta do is just call me, call me
Monday
Took her for a drink on Tuesday
We were making love by Wednesday
And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday
We chilled on Sunday
I met this girl on Monday
Took her for a drink on Tuesday
We were making love by Wednesday
And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday
We chilled on Sunday
Since I met this special lady, ooh yeah
I can't get her off my mind
She's one of a kind
And I ain't about to deny it
It's a special kind of thing with you
Monday
Took her for a drink on Tuesday
We were making love by Wednesday
And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday
We chilled on Sunday
I met this girl on Monday
Took her for a drink on Tuesday
We were making love by Wednesday
And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday
We chilled on Sunday