Craig David – ‘7 Days’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

When you come to the #CapitalSTB you’ve got to bring your biggest hits and that’s exactly what Craig David did when he played the brilliant ‘7 Days’.

When we told you we were bringing you this summer’s hottest artists live, we meant it and Craig David definitely lived up to that label with this fire performance.

Whilst he’s released a tonne of awesome hits over the years, ‘7 Days’ is Craig David’s most streamed song ever and it’s clear the #CapitalSTB audience were fans, singing along to those iconic lyrics from the word go.

Craig David could take us for a drink on any day of the week tbh, but for now we’ll be happy just watching this legend own the stage at Wembley Stadium.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? It’s all good – you can catch up on Craig David’s awesome performance by watching the video above.

Craig David – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Rewind

When The Bassline Drops

Fill Me In

Heartline

Nothing Like This

7 Days

Ain’t Giving Up

I Know You

Craig David ‘7 Days’ Lyrics

On my way to see my friends who lived a couple blocks away from me (oh)

As I walked through the subway

It must have been about quarter past three

In front of me, stood a beautiful honey with a beautiful body

She asked me for the time

I said it'd cost her name, a six digit number and a date with me tomorrow at nine

Did she decline? No

Didn't she mind? I don't think so

Was it for real? Damn, sure

What was the deal? A pretty girl aged twenty-four

So was she keen? She couldn't wait

Cinnamon queen? Let me update

What did she say? She said she'd love to rendezvous

She asked me what we were gonna do

Said we'd start with a bottle of moet for two

Monday

Took her for a drink on Tuesday

We were making love by Wednesday

And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday

We chilled on Sunday

I met this girl on Monday

Took her for a drink on Tuesday

We were making love by Wednesday

And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday

We chilled on Sunday

Nine was the time

'Cause I'll be getting mine and she was looking fine

Smooth talker, she told me

She'd love to unfold me all night long

Ooh, I loved the way she kicked it

From the front to back she flipped it (back she flipped it, ooh the way she kicked)

And I oh, oh, I, yeah

Hope that she'd care

'Cause I'm a man who'll always be there (oh yeah)

I'm not a man to play around, baby (oh yeah)

'Cause a one night stand isn't really fair

From the first impression, girl, hmm you don't seem to be like that

'Cause there's no need to chat for there'll be plenty time for that

From the subway to my home

Endless ringing of my phone

When your feeling all alone

All you gotta do is just call me, call me

Monday

Took her for a drink on Tuesday

We were making love by Wednesday

And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday

We chilled on Sunday

I met this girl on Monday

Took her for a drink on Tuesday

We were making love by Wednesday

And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday

We chilled on Sunday

Since I met this special lady, ooh yeah

I can't get her off my mind

She's one of a kind

And I ain't about to deny it

It's a special kind of thing with you

Monday

Took her for a drink on Tuesday

We were making love by Wednesday

And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday

We chilled on Sunday

I met this girl on Monday

Took her for a drink on Tuesday

We were making love by Wednesday

And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday

We chilled on Sunday