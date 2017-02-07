Conor Maynard & The Vamps Had A Sing-Off Over Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You & It's INCREDIBLE!

7 February 2017, 08:02

Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (SING OFF vs. The Vamps)

04:05

Is there anything Conor Maynard can't cover?

This time he's roped in The Vamps to help him mash-up Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You and it's hella good. 

How many songs can they squeeze into the track? Well tbh we can't really be bothered to count'em but trust us, it's a LOT okay? 

Highlights for us start with the fact they manage to squeeze not one, but TWO tracks from Shaggy... which we'd like to make mandatory on any future sing off. 

Secondly, the ending... let's just say it takes for a surprising turn. 

So pop your headphones in, crank your volume up and have a watch of the video above to see for yourselves. 

