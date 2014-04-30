Coldplay's New Song 'A Sky Full Of Stars' Hailed As A "Masterpiece" by Listeners

The group team up with Avicii for the euphoric new track.

Coldplay's new song 'A Sky Full Of Stars' was played for the first time on Capital last night (29th April) during Marvin's show.

The track sees the group teaming up with Capital's Avicii and is set to feature on their forthcoming new album 'Ghost Stories'.

Coldplay have already unveiled 'Midnight' and 'Magic' from their sixth record and fans were full of praise for the latest song.

Oh my god "A sky full of stars" is peeerfeeect!!! I love you so much @Avicii @coldplay #NewColdplayOnCapital — Hanna Jakobsson (@Jakobsson_Hanna) April 29, 2014

Thank you, for such a brilliant song it's a masterpiece @Coldplay @Avicii #NewColdplayOnCapital — Swedish Avicii News (@Swevicii) April 29, 2014

'A Sky Full Of Stars' also sees Paul Epworth helping out on production duties.

Get involved in the conversation on Twitter @CapitalOfficial using the hashtag #NewColdplayOnCapital

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Coldplay - Magic on MUZU.TV.

Coldplay's new album 'Ghost Stories' will be released on 19th May with 'A Sky Full Of Stars' available to download from 3rd May.

You may also like...