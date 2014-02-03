Clean Bandit Announce New Album 'New Eyes' For May UK Release

3 February 2014, 16:16

Clean Bandit

The 'Rather Be' four-piece launch their first studio collection in May this year after their recent chart success.

Clean Bandit have announced their debut album 'New Eyes' for release this May.

The UK band scored a huge success on the Vodafone Big Top 40 earlier this month with breakthrough release 'Rather Be', which is still number one after three weeks on the top spot.

Clean Bandit will now follow-up on this success by launching their 13-track debut record in three months time.

> 8 facts about 'Rather Be' stars Clean Bandit

The track listing confirms the inclusion of their hit single 'Rather Be' featuring Jess Glynne, as well as previous releases like 'A+E' and 'Mozart's House'.

> Check out Clean Bandit's Spring 2014 tour dates!

Clean Bandit officially release new album 'New Eyes' on 12th May and the record can be pre-ordered here.

Check out the full track listing for Clean Bandit's debut record 'New Eyes' below:

  1. 'Mozart's House'
  2. 'Extraordinary' feat. Sharna Bass
  3. 'Dust Clears'
  4. 'Rather Be' feat. Jess Glynne
  5. 'A+E'
  6. 'Come Over' feat. Stylo G
  7. 'Cologne' feat. Nikki Cislyn & Javeon
  8. 'Telephone Banking' feat. Love Ssega
  9. 'Up Again' feat. Rae Morris
  10. 'Heart On Fire' feat. Elizabeth Troy
  11. 'New Eyes' feat. Lizzo
  12. 'Birch' feat. Eliza Shaddad
  13. 'Outro Movement III'

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Clean Bandit Music

See more Clean Bandit Music

Clean Bandit News

See more Clean Bandit News

Little Roman Zara Larsson Asset

WATCH: Little Roman Puts Zara Larsson & Clean Bandit Through Their Most Awkward Interview Yet!
BRIT Awards 2017 Best British Single Nominees

Check Out Who's Nominated For Best British Single With Capital At The BRIT Awards 2017!
The Vamps Cover Rockabye

WATCH: We Never Clicked On A Video So Fast Than When We Saw The Vamps Covering Clean Bandit's 'Rockabye'

The Vamps

Clean Bandit Videos

See more Clean Bandit Videos

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - Symphony video

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - 'Symphony'

Louisa Johnson Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Clean Bandit & Louisa Johnson - 'Tears' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2016)
Clean Bandit Anne-Marie Sean Paul Jingle Bell Ball

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie- 'Rockabye' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

Clean Bandit Pictures

See more Clean Bandit Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Clean Bandit Summertime Ball 2014 Performance

Clean Bandit Live At The Summertime Ball 2014