Cheryl's Latest Career Move Proves She's Making A HUGE TV Comeback

Whilst we're sitting here waiting for that new album to drop, it seems that Cheryl has other plans as she appears set to wow us in the TV world once more - and we can't wait!

A lot of people don't realise that Cheryl is actually the most successfull female British solo artist of all time, having picked up 5 number one singles over the years (tied with Jess Glynne).

But it seems that one of the music industry's most famous Geordies is about to take over another area of entertaiment - the TV world!

That's right - fresh reports have revealed that Cheryl is set to sign a deal with Independent 360, the same agency who look after TV personalities such as former #GBBO host Mel Giedroyc and Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli.



It won't be the first time that Cheryl has been a TV star, having made her name on Popstars: The Rivals, before becoming a judge on The X Factor. So will she go back down the X Factor judge route or will Cheryl end up on our screens randomly hosting Love Island?

Speaking to a tabloid, one source revealed, “Cheryl knows she cannot depend on music to give her the profile she craves. Her chart career is clearly stalling, so bagging high-impact TV roles has become the priority."

“She really needs some top gigs to return her to the standing she enjoyed during her first stint on The X Factor.”



The news comes as it was also revealed that Cheryl will indeed be putting out new music, but that it won't be released via her former label Polydor. Cheryl is still signed to their parent company Universal though, and it was revealed that they'd still be putting the album out this year.

A source explained, “The music is at an exciting stage though and everyone is working towards releasing the album this autumn.”

Well we can't wait to hear Chezza's new tunes and we think she'd be amazing on Geordie Shore, so surely she could balance both of those worlds as well as looking after Bear alongside Liam, right!?

Whilst you're here, check out whether Liam thinks baby Bear looks more like Cheryl or himself...