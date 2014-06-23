Go Behind-The-Scenes With Cheryl Cole... And Find Out Why Tinie Felt Like Brad Pitt

23 June 2014, 12:30

The 'Call My Name' star gives YOU a guided tour on the set of her latest music video.

If you can't get enough Cheryl… and let's face it who DOESN'T feel like that… then it's your lucky day!

Fresh from wowing 80,000 SCREAMING fans at WEmbley for the Capital Summertime Ball 2014, Chezza's dropping a new piece showcasing behind-the-scenes on her 'Crazy Stupid Love' music video.

"The concept for the video is that I arrive in a bar, everyone's energy is quite low," Cheryl explains in the promo. "As I start to vibe and as I start to dance people feel my energy and wake up."

Guest artist Tinie also features in the video, and was feeling PRETTY special to be the romantic interest for his leading lady in the 'Crazy Stupid Love' video.

"I think I'm the love interest for today!" Tinie cheekily explained. "I feel like Brad Pitt in some very weird way.

"She's a star man, she's got that little gloss on her," he added.

Don't forget to relive Cheryl's INCREDIBLE performances at the #CapitalSTB over the weekend... you WON'T regret it!

Cheryl Cole - 'Crazy Stupid Love'

Live At The Summertime Ball 2014

04:34

PLUS... watch Cheryl's video for 'Crazy Stupid Love' below and see the final version:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Cheryl Music

See more Cheryl Music

Cheryl News

See more Cheryl News

Liam Payne's Baby Quiz

From Window Payne To Tummy Payne, This Quiz Will Determine What RIDICK Name Chiam Will Give Their Baby
Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl Videos

See more Cheryl Videos

Lauren Goodger Slams Cheryl's Pregnancy Asset

Lauren Goodger Slams Cheryl For Being "Strange" & Wonders If Her Pregnancy Is Even Real...
Cheryl Nadine Coyle

Could The Girls Aloud Feud Be Over?! Nadine Coyle Says She’s “Very Happy” For Pregnant Cheryl
Liam and Cheryl at St James's London carol concert

“She’s Always Been My Dream Girl” Liam Payne Opens Up About Cheryl For The First Time

One Direction

Cheryl Pictures

See more Cheryl Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World’s BIGGEST Icons
Cheryl

Cheryl's Sexiest Pictures: 17 Snaps Of The 'Crazy Stupid Love' Star Looking SERIOUSLY Hot