Go Behind-The-Scenes With Cheryl Cole... And Find Out Why Tinie Felt Like Brad Pitt

The 'Call My Name' star gives YOU a guided tour on the set of her latest music video.

If you can't get enough Cheryl… and let's face it who DOESN'T feel like that… then it's your lucky day!

Fresh from wowing 80,000 SCREAMING fans at WEmbley for the Capital Summertime Ball 2014, Chezza's dropping a new piece showcasing behind-the-scenes on her 'Crazy Stupid Love' music video.

"The concept for the video is that I arrive in a bar, everyone's energy is quite low," Cheryl explains in the promo. "As I start to vibe and as I start to dance people feel my energy and wake up."

Guest artist Tinie also features in the video, and was feeling PRETTY special to be the romantic interest for his leading lady in the 'Crazy Stupid Love' video.

"I think I'm the love interest for today!" Tinie cheekily explained. "I feel like Brad Pitt in some very weird way.

"She's a star man, she's got that little gloss on her," he added.

