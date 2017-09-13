Baby Bear Won’t Be A Big Bro Anytime Soon – Cheryl’s Told Liam Payne She’s Not Ready For Another Kid

Liam’s spoken about his desire to expand their family.

Cheryl and Liam Payne might only have had their son, baby Bear, six months ago, but Liam’s been open about how much he wants to have another baby… but Cheryl wants to wait.

The couple have slotted into life as new parents and both dote on Bear, but Liam’s loving dad life so much he wants to grow their little family. He told the Sun, “The options are definitely open for me on having another baby.

“Bear is the best creation I’ve ever made so I welcome the idea completely. I don’t know how many we would like - but not too many. I’ve been told that two is like having 20.”

A source close to Cheryl told Closer, “Cheryl knows Liam’s loving being a dad but she’s spelled out that she’s just not ready for baby number two.

“And she’s told Liam not to put pressure on her by talking about it and fuelling speculation. She has only just got her body back and is starting to feel like her old self again. She wants to enjoy herself, work on her comeback with Bear before trying for another child.”

There’s no rush after all – but we are kind of looking forward to an army of mini Cheryl and Liam’s running around in a few years time!