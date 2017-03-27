From Window Payne To Tummy Payne, This Quiz Will Determine What RIDICK Name Chiam Will Give Their Baby

Now Playing
Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag N Bone Man Download 'Human (Rudimental Remix)' on iTunes
27 March 2017, 14:58
Why wouldn't you want to name your baby Ant Payne, Chiam?!
We've been waiting literally so, so, so, SO long for the news that Liam and Cheryl's baby has been born, and on Wednesday 22 March 2017, the pair welcomed their little boy, Baby Payne, into the world.
But that's the problem - we only know him as Baby Payne!
Seriously, you can even call it Ant Payne. We mean, who would do that?!
Pic: PA Images
One Direction - 'That's What Makes Us 1D'
1D record an exclusive - and hilarious - new song.
00:46