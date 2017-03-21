Could The Girls Aloud Feud Be Over?! Nadine Coyle Says She’s “Very Happy” For Pregnant Cheryl

21 March 2017, 11:55

Cheryl Nadine Coyle

Could Cheryl’s baby be the thing to bring these former pals back together?

It’s been one of pop’s bitterest feuds after Nadine Coyle left Girls Aloud, but it looks like relations might be thawing after Nadine spoke out about how happy she was about Cheryl’s baby in a new interview.

“She’s Always Been My Dream Girl” Liam Payne Opens Up About Cheryl For The First Time

The girls fell out a few years ago after a dispute over exactly why Girls Aloud split up, with Nadine claiming the other girls planned the break up without her, while Cheryl branded her “full of sh*t” and said they split due to Nadine’s solo ambitions.

Speaking to OK, Nadine said of the pregnancy, “I'm very, very happy for her and very, very excited. I haven't seen [Cheryl] in a long time, I really, really haven't.”

Girls Aloud’s three-year hiatus was ended with a reunion tour in 2012 for their ten-year anniversary, but the band confirmed they had split for good the following year.

Fingers crossed the lil baba will be enough to bring these pals back together… we need that second Girls Aloud reunion, after all! 

Fans Think Leaked Documents Reveal How Cheryl & Liam Payne Are Going To Announce Their Baby News

Cheryl - 'I Don't Care'

Official Music Video

04:02

Trending On Capital FM

Camila Cabello Closer The Chainsmokers Halsey

Turns Out Camila Cabello Recorded A Demo For The Chainsmokers' 'Closer' & It's Incredible

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Cheryl Music

See more Cheryl Music

Cheryl News

See more Cheryl News

Liam and Cheryl at St James's London carol concert

“She’s Always Been My Dream Girl” Liam Payne Opens Up About Cheryl For The First Time

One Direction

Cheryl Liam Payne

Fans Think Leaked Documents Reveal How Cheryl & Liam Payne Are Going To Announce Their Baby News
Cheryl Eyelure new packaging

People Are Freaking Out About Cheryl’s ‘Missing’ Baby Bump But There’s A Simple Explanation

Cheryl Videos

See more Cheryl Videos

Cheryl House

You Can Rent Cheryl’s House Now She’s Moved In With Liam… But It Will Cost A FORTUNE
Cheryl bump

This Is Apparently The Reason Cheryl’s Kept Her Pregnancy On The DL & It Makes Sense

Cheryl bump

She's Confirmed It! Cheryl FINALLY Reveals Her Bump In New Photoshoot & She Looks Stunning!

Cheryl Pictures

See more Cheryl Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World’s BIGGEST Icons
Cheryl

Cheryl's Sexiest Pictures: 17 Snaps Of The 'Crazy Stupid Love' Star Looking SERIOUSLY Hot