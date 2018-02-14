Cheryl’s Been Spotted Filming For A New TV Show And Fans Are Losing It

14 February 2018, 11:50

Cheryl and Fans

We can’t wait to see her back on TV.

Since her pregnancy with baby Bear Payne, Cheryl’s only been seen on TV a handful of times, so it’s safe to say that fans were pretty darn excited to see behind the scenes photos of her filming for a brand new show.

Cheryl Showed Off Her Amazing Post-Baby Bod But All Eyes Were On Her 'Engagement' Ring

New photos have emerged of Cheryl posing for photos with fans which are said to be taken from when she was filming for a new programme called The Greatest Show, made by the same makers as Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor.

All we know so far about the show is this message released before filming reading, “Featuring international superstars and two of the UK’s hottest television hosts, this is going to be a night to remember!

“Exciting entertainment acts will perform for your viewing pleasure and the best part… YOU could be in control of how far they go in the competition!”

It comes after it was rumoured that Cheryl would be returning to The X Factor as a judge for the next series, as well as her being in the studio with the likes of Naughty Boy and Rak Su.

We can’t wait to see more of Cheryl on our TV again soon… we’ve missed you!

