Cheryl’s Fashion Photographer Mate Might Have Just Teased Her Nude Pregnancy Shoot

The photo was quickly deleted…

It’s not long until Cheryl is rumoured to be giving birth to Liam Payne’s baby, and it looks like she might have been commemorating her bump with a very special photoshoot!

Fans were quick to spot that her fashion photographer friend Mariano Vivanco uploaded a Snapchat captioned “my divine @cherylofficial” showing a backdrop, chair and swathes of red material.

Mariano had also earlier teased that he was “shooting someone very special today” but both were quickly deleted – and it’s not the first time someone has had to delete photos of Cheryl recently.

Her hairdresser also posted a short video showing the star’s growing baby bump recently, which was quickly removed from her Instagram account.

Whether or not the pregnancy photo shoot will be made public remains to be seen – maybe Cheryl’s going to do a Beyoncé and drop an artistic bump shot to finally confirm the pregnancy?! We’re betting they will be the most stunning bump pics ever!