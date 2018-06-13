Charlie Puth – ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Charlie brought all the hits for the #CapitalSTB crowd to enjoy!

With a back catalogue of hits as impressive as Charlie Puth’s, it’s no wonder the crowds were begging for more – and ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ went down a treat with the #CapitalSTB crowd.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Charlie showed off his pitch-perfect vocals and his incredible songwriting ability as he entertained the fans – what a pro!

You can re-watch all of his amazing set right here – you’ll be glad you did!

Charlie Puth Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘How Long’

‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’

‘See You Again’

‘Done For Me’

‘Attention’

Charlie Puth – ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ Lyrics

We don't talk anymore, we don't talk anymore

We don't talk anymore, like we used to do

We don't love anymore

What was all of it for?

Oh, we don't talk anymore, like we used to do

I just heard you found the one you've been looking

You've been looking for

I wish I would have known that wasn't me

'Cause even after all this time I still wonder

Why I can't move on

Just the way you did so easily

Don't wanna know

What kind of dress you're wearing tonight

If he's holding onto you so tight

The way I did before

I overdosed

Should've known your love was a game

Now I can't get you out of my brain

Oh, it's such a shame

That we don't talk anymore, we don't talk anymore

We don't talk anymore, like we used to do

We don't love anymore

What was all of it for?

Oh, we don't talk anymore, like we used to do

I just hope you're lying next to somebody

Who knows how to love you like me

There must be a good reason that you're gone

Every now and then I think you

Might want me to come show up at your door

But I'm just too afraid that I'll be wrong

Don't wanna know

If you're looking into her eyes

If she's holding onto you so tight the way I did before

I overdosed

Should've known your love was a game

Now I can't get you out of my brain

Oh, it's such a shame

That we don't talk anymore (We don't, we don't)

We don't talk anymore (We don't, we don't)

We don't talk anymore, like we used to do

We don't love anymore (We don't, we don't)

What was all of it for? (We don't, we don't)

Oh, we don't talk anymore, like we used to do

Like we used to do

Don't wanna know

What kind of dress you're wearing tonight

If he's giving it to you just right

The way I did before

I overdosed

Should've known your love was a game

Now I can't get you out of my brain

Oh, it's such a shame

That we don't talk anymore (We don't, we don't)

We don't talk anymore (We don't, we don't)

We don't talk anymore, like we used to do

We don't love anymore (We don't, we don't)

What was all of it for? (We don't, we don't)

Oh, we don't talk anymore, like we used to do

We don't talk anymore, oh, oh

(What kind of dress you're wearing tonight)

(If he's holding onto you so tight)

The way I did before

We don't talk anymore, oh, woah

(Should've known your love was a game)

(Now I can't get you out of my brain)

Ooh, it's such a shame

That we don't talk anymore

> Download Our App For Loads More Summertime Ball News!