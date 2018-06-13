Charlie Puth – ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)
13 June 2018, 10:42
Charlie brought all the hits for the #CapitalSTB crowd to enjoy!
With a back catalogue of hits as impressive as Charlie Puth’s, it’s no wonder the crowds were begging for more – and ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ went down a treat with the #CapitalSTB crowd.
Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream
Charlie showed off his pitch-perfect vocals and his incredible songwriting ability as he entertained the fans – what a pro!
You can re-watch all of his amazing set right here – you’ll be glad you did!
Charlie Puth Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
- ‘How Long’
- ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’
- ‘See You Again’
- ‘Done For Me’
- ‘Attention’
Charlie Puth – ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ Lyrics
We don't talk anymore, we don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore, like we used to do
We don't love anymore
What was all of it for?
Oh, we don't talk anymore, like we used to do
I just heard you found the one you've been looking
You've been looking for
I wish I would have known that wasn't me
'Cause even after all this time I still wonder
Why I can't move on
Just the way you did so easily
Don't wanna know
What kind of dress you're wearing tonight
If he's holding onto you so tight
The way I did before
I overdosed
Should've known your love was a game
Now I can't get you out of my brain
Oh, it's such a shame
That we don't talk anymore, we don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore, like we used to do
We don't love anymore
What was all of it for?
Oh, we don't talk anymore, like we used to do
I just hope you're lying next to somebody
Who knows how to love you like me
There must be a good reason that you're gone
Every now and then I think you
Might want me to come show up at your door
But I'm just too afraid that I'll be wrong
Don't wanna know
If you're looking into her eyes
If she's holding onto you so tight the way I did before
I overdosed
Should've known your love was a game
Now I can't get you out of my brain
Oh, it's such a shame
That we don't talk anymore (We don't, we don't)
We don't talk anymore (We don't, we don't)
We don't talk anymore, like we used to do
We don't love anymore (We don't, we don't)
What was all of it for? (We don't, we don't)
Oh, we don't talk anymore, like we used to do
Like we used to do
Don't wanna know
What kind of dress you're wearing tonight
If he's giving it to you just right
The way I did before
I overdosed
Should've known your love was a game
Now I can't get you out of my brain
Oh, it's such a shame
That we don't talk anymore (We don't, we don't)
We don't talk anymore (We don't, we don't)
We don't talk anymore, like we used to do
We don't love anymore (We don't, we don't)
What was all of it for? (We don't, we don't)
Oh, we don't talk anymore, like we used to do
We don't talk anymore, oh, oh
(What kind of dress you're wearing tonight)
(If he's holding onto you so tight)
The way I did before
We don't talk anymore, oh, woah
(Should've known your love was a game)
(Now I can't get you out of my brain)
Ooh, it's such a shame
That we don't talk anymore
> Download Our App For Loads More Summertime Ball News!