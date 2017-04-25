Charlie Puth - 'Attention'

25 April 2017, 10:42

Charlie Puth - 'Attention'

Official Music Video

03:51

The man with one of the silkiest voices in the biz is back to serenade you all over again with 'Attention'.

Since Charlie Puth's stellar collaboration 'We Don't Talk Anymore' with Selena Gomez, we've been patiently waiting for more music from the 25 year old superstar, well...we have been rewarded and it was so worth the wait.

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Charlie's new song 'Attention' is due to appear on his second studio album following on from the breakthrough success of his debut LP 'Nine Track Mind'.

charlie puth attention music video

PIC: Charlie Puth/YouTube

Just 10 hours after the music video was released it had already racked up incredible 1 MILLION views! #StarPower

Trending On Capital FM

Wizards of Waverly Place Reunion

Selena Gomez Broke The Internet In 2017 Because Of An EPIC Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion
Zayn and Gigi celebrate the models 22nd birthday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Charlie Puth Music

See more Charlie Puth Music

Charlie Puth News

See more Charlie Puth News

Bella Thorne Charlie Puth

Bella Thorne Has Slammed Charlie Puth For Making Her "Look Like A Cheater And A W***e"
Charlie Puth's ladies

Charlie Puth Is Using Twitter As A Platform To Vent About His Emotions & Talk About The Ex He 'Messed' It Up With
Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth

Bella Thorne Has Finally Spoken Out After Charlie Puth Slammed Her On Twitter For Two-Timing

Charlie Puth Videos

See more Charlie Puth Videos

Bella Thorne Asset

Charlie Puth Has Slammed Bella Thorne After Finding Out She Was Still Dating Tyler Posey When They Got Together
Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth & Bella Thorne Are Definitely Dating If These Beach Photos Are Anything To Go By
Charlie Puth illness

Get Well Soon Charlie Puth! Fans Left Gutted As He Cancels Live Shows Due To Illness

Charlie Puth Pictures

See more Charlie Puth Pictures

Charlie Puth Live Jingle Bell Ball 2015

Charlie Puth: 16 Facts About The 'One Call Away' Singer You NEED To Know