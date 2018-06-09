Charlie Puth Had 80,000 People's Full 'Attention' As He Stunned The #CapitalSTB Crowd!

Charlie's silky smooth vocals delighted as he performed a host of his biggest hit tracks!

If there's one thing Charlie Puts knows, it's how to entertain crowds of tens of thousands of screaming fans, and that he certainly did tonight!

Kicking off his set with 'How Long', Charlie set the tone for his unbelievable set - and those faultless vocals sounded even better live at Wembley Stadium.

During 'We Don't Talk Anymore', Charlie walked down the catwalk and teased the fans by sticking his tongue out - we're totally channelling that confident swagger from now on!

Charlie couldn't wait to take the stage, telling his followers:

The song that shot Charlie Puth to worldwide fame, 'See You Again', left Wembley without a dry eye in the house - too emosh!

After that mellow moment, Charlie upped the tempo with 'Done For Me' and 'Attention' to finish off his set in serious style.

Before we let him on stage, Charlie Puts had to earn his keep... so we set him to work as a Summertime Ball runner!

Charlie Puth's fans were filling Wembley Stadium and you didn't hold back on telling us how much you loved his set:

@charlieputh your smashing it in London — paige (@jakeboyshappy) June 9, 2018

Charlie Puth just sang See You Again and I sobbed and had violent goosebumps. — Priy (@TheChosenPun) June 9, 2018

Pention for Charlie Puth to drop tour dates for the uk after his #CapitalSTB set — paige (@jakeboyshappy) June 9, 2018

Ok i love Charlie Puth — ella•barb (@EllaBrooker) June 9, 2018

Charlie Puth Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘How Long’

‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’

‘See You Again’

‘Done For Me’

‘Attention’

