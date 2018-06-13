Charlie Puth – ‘See You Again’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Charlie brought ‘See You Again’ to the Ball.

It’s a heartbreaking ode to a lost friend and it’s safe to say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Charlie Puth belted out ‘See You Again’.

It was the track that catapulted him to fame, and Charlie’s mesmerising version today sent shivers down everyone’s spine.

He’s one of the world’s best vocalists and you can have Charlie tug on your heartstrings by clicking play on the video above.

Charlie Puth Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘How Long’

‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’

‘See You Again’

‘Done For Me’

‘Attention

Charlie Puth – ‘See You Again’ Lyrics

It's been a long day without you, my friend

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

We've come a long way from where we began

Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

When I see you again

Damn, who knew all the planes we flew

Good things we've been through

That I'll be standing right here

Talking to you about another path I

Know we loved to hit the road and laugh

But something told me that it wouldn't last

Had to switch up look at things different see the bigger picture

Those were the days hard work forever pays now I see you in a better place

How could we not talk about family when family's all that we got?

Everything I went through you were standing there by my side

And now you gonna be with me for the last ride

It's been a long day without you, my friend

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

We've come a long way from where we began

Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

When I see you again

First you both go out your way

And the vibe is feeling strong and what's

Small turn to a friendship, a friendship

Turn into a bond and that bond will never

Be broken and the love will never get lost

And when brotherhood come first then the line

Will never be crossed established it on our own

When that line had to be drawn and that line is what

We reach so remember me when I'm gone

How could we not talk about family when family's all that we got?

Everything I went through you were standing there by my side

And now you gonna be with me for the last ride

So let the light guide your way hold every memory

As you go and every road you take will always lead you home

It's been a long day without you, my friend

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

We've come a long way from where we began

Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

When I see you again

