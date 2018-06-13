Charlie Puth – ‘See You Again’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

13 June 2018, 11:25

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Charlie brought ‘See You Again’ to the Ball.

It’s a heartbreaking ode to a lost friend and it’s safe to say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Charlie Puth belted out ‘See You Again’.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream 

It was the track that catapulted him to fame, and Charlie’s mesmerising version today sent shivers down everyone’s spine.

He’s one of the world’s best vocalists and you can have Charlie tug on your heartstrings by clicking play on the video above. 

Charlie Puth Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • ‘How Long’
  • ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’
  • ‘See You Again’
  • ‘Done For Me’
  • ‘Attention

Charlie Puth – ‘See You Again’ Lyrics

It's been a long day without you, my friend
And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
We've come a long way from where we began
Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
When I see you again

Damn, who knew all the planes we flew
Good things we've been through
That I'll be standing right here
Talking to you about another path I
Know we loved to hit the road and laugh
But something told me that it wouldn't last
Had to switch up look at things different see the bigger picture
Those were the days hard work forever pays now I see you in a better place

How could we not talk about family when family's all that we got?
Everything I went through you were standing there by my side
And now you gonna be with me for the last ride

It's been a long day without you, my friend
And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
We've come a long way from where we began
Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
When I see you again

First you both go out your way
And the vibe is feeling strong and what's
Small turn to a friendship, a friendship
Turn into a bond and that bond will never
Be broken and the love will never get lost
And when brotherhood come first then the line
Will never be crossed established it on our own
When that line had to be drawn and that line is what
We reach so remember me when I'm gone

How could we not talk about family when family's all that we got?
Everything I went through you were standing there by my side
And now you gonna be with me for the last ride

So let the light guide your way hold every memory
As you go and every road you take will always lead you home

It's been a long day without you, my friend
And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
We've come a long way from where we began
Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
When I see you again

Charlie Puth at Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 with Vodafone

Charlie Puth Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Charlie Puth Attention Summertime Ball 2018

Charlie Puth Runner STB 2018

Charlie Puth

