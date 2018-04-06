7 Stars You Had No Idea Charlie Puth Actually Wrote Songs For

We all know Charlie's smash hits like 'We Don't Talk Anymore' and 'Attention', but did you know he's written songs for the likes of Zara Larsson and Liam Payne?

Proving he's not just an incredible singer, Charlie Puth's songwriting is arguably his most underrated skill

So to clue you up on all the hit artists Charlie has penned songs for that you didn't know about, here's a list of his finest works...

1. Liam Payne - 'Bedroom Floor'

We'll start off with a recent one and one that quite a few of you may actually know about.

Charlie and Liam have been good friends for a while now and the pair have been working in the studio on a number of occasions. Whilst he co-wrote this track, Charlie also provided the 'brrr brrr' iPhone sounds on the song too, which he revealed on Twitter.

By the way that's me doing the "Brrrp Brrrp" in the pre chorus of Liam's new tune... — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) October 25, 2017

2. Zara Larsson ft Ty Dolla $ign - 'So Good'

Charlie teamed up with a few people to co-write Zara's brilliant single 'So Good' - Jacob Kasher, LunchMoney Lewis, Danny Schofield and Ty Dolla $ign who features on the track all joined forces to pen the banger.

Now you know about Charlie's efforts on the single, how much would you love to see the pair perfrom a duet of it live? We sure would!

3. Pitbull - 'Celebrate'

Charlie Puth and Pitbull is probabaly not a duo you would have ever put together before, but it turns out the Puthmeister actually wrote a song for Mr Worldwide back in 2014.

'Celebrate' was featured on the soundtrack to the Penguins Of Madagascar film as well as on Pitbull's eight studio album 'Globalization', but most people have no idea that Charlie was actually one of the song's writers.

4. G-Eazy ft Charlie Puth - 'Sober'

Whilst Charlie was actually a featured artist on rapper G-Eazy's 2017 track 'Sober', it turns out the he actually co-wrote it too.

It was the first time the pair had worked together and was a big hit with fans upon the release of G-Eazy's 'The Beautiful & Damned' album on which it was released.

5. Offaiah - 'Trouble'

From the moment we heard this absolute banger, we knew it was gonna be a hit and that's exactly what Offaiah's 'Trouble' turned out to be when he released it back in 2016.

The thing that most people don't know is that Charlie Puth not only co-wrote it, but that he is actually an uncredited vocalist on the song too!

6. Jason Derulo - 'Pull Up' & 'Broke'

Whilst 'Want To Want Me' was the big single from Jason Derulo's 2015 album 'Everything Is 4' album, it turns out that Charlie Puth actually co-wrote two of the other tracks featured on the release.

'Pull Up' and 'Broke' both include writing credits for Charlie, whilst he's also named as a producer on both of the tracks too - is there anything he can't do?

7. Maroon 5 - 'Lips On You'

'Don't Wanna Know' was arguably the biggest single from Maroon 5's sixth studio album released in 2017, but would it be as good as it was without the help of Charlie Puth?

The American singer/songwriter co-wrote the album track 'Lips On You', adding to the epic list of stars he's written songs for over the last few years.

Whilst you're here, check out how Charlie Puth made this fans day...