Charlie Puth – ‘Attention’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

You gave him your full attention as Charlie closed his set on a high.

He wanted your attention and boy, did you give it as Charlie Puth finished his stellar Summertime Ball set with this absolute tune.

Performing five songs, the 80,000-strong crowd were screaming for more as Charlie left the stage with ‘Attention’.

He’s a hit-machine and everything he puts out is a chart-topper, so it’s no wonder he was one of the most popular performers of the night.

Charlie Puth Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘How Long’

‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’

‘See You Again’

‘Done For Me’

‘Attention’

Charlie Puth – ‘Attention’ Lyrics

Oh-oh, ooh

You've been runnin' round, runnin' round, runnin' round throwin' that dirt all on my name

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd call you up

You've been going round, going round, going round every party in L.A.

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd be at one, oh

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh

And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

But you're not coming home with me tonight

You just want attention, you don't want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you

you've been runnin' round, runnin' round, runnin' round throwing that dirt all on my name

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd call you up

Baby, now that we're, now that we're, now that we're right here standing face-to-face

You already know, already know, already know that you won, oh

I know that dress is karma (dress is karma), perfume regret

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine (you got me thinking 'bout when you were mine)

And now I'm all up on ya (all up on ya), what you expect? (oh baby)

But you're not coming home with me tonight (oh no)

You just want attention, you don't want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you, oh

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

(What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

(What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

(What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine

And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

But you're not coming home with me tonight

You just want attention, you don't want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you (over you)

What are you doin' to me? (hey) what are you doin', huh? (what are you doin', what?)

What are you doin', huh? (what are you doin' to me?)

(What are you doin', huh?) (yeah, you just want attention)

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh? (I knew from the start)

(You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you) what are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

Oh, oh

