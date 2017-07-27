Charli XCX - 'Boys'

27 July 2017, 07:52

Charli XCX - 'Boys'

Official Music Video

02:47

Charlie Puth, Cameron Dallas and even Stormzy appear in Charli XCX's EPIC video!

'After The Afterparty' was our jam for a LONG time but Charli XCX might've just outdone herself with her new single 'Boys' and the video is on a whole other level!

Just so you've got an idea of the amount of stars that are actually in this video, here's a list of just some of them:

1. Charlie Puth 

2. Joe Jonas 

3. Stormzy 

4. Tinie Tempah

5. G-Eazy 

6. Cameron Dallas 

7. Diplo 

8. Caspar Lee

You're welcome (no seriously...Cameron Dallas is giving us ALL the feels in this)!

flume

