Charli XCX - 'Boys'

Charli XCX - 'Boys' Official Music Video 02:47

Charlie Puth, Cameron Dallas and even Stormzy appear in Charli XCX's EPIC video!

'After The Afterparty' was our jam for a LONG time but Charli XCX might've just outdone herself with her new single 'Boys' and the video is on a whole other level!

Just so you've got an idea of the amount of stars that are actually in this video, here's a list of just some of them:

1. Charlie Puth

2. Joe Jonas

3. Stormzy

4. Tinie Tempah

5. G-Eazy

6. Cameron Dallas

7. Diplo

8. Caspar Lee

You're welcome (no seriously...Cameron Dallas is giving us ALL the feels in this)!

