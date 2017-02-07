WATCH: The Chainsmokers Loved This Guy’s ‘Paris’ Cover So Much They’re Taking Him On Tour!

Now THAT is truly a dream come true!

Imagine your favourite popstar noticing you, let alone inviting you along on their tour… Well, that’s exactly what happened to one lucky Chainsmokers fan who will be going on the road with them this year!

The Chainsmokers revealed that they had spotted a cover of one of their songs by Tony Ann online – and they were so impressed with his beautiful rendition of ‘Paris’ that they invited him to come along on their Memories Do Not Open tour starting this spring.

WATCH: The Chainsmokers Saw This And Asked Him On Tour 01:02

Tony will be joining the band on their North American tour and the boys posted, “Yo how talented is this guy. What an amazing cover of Paris! We found Tony online from an older cover he did of our music! It was so good we decided to bring him on our #MDNOTour this spring! Just shows you never know what's gonna happen! Make sure you check this out and get a ticket for our upcoming tour which is gonna be so incredible!”

Well, that’s proof if ever you needed it that dreams really can come true – now we just need to get some music lessons and start practicing our fave stars’ songs…