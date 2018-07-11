Cardi B Gives Birth! Rapper And Partner Offset Confirm Their Baby Daughter Has Been Born & Her Name!

11 July 2018, 15:52

Cardi B gives birth

I Like It Like That singer has confirmed she's given birth to her daughter - details revealed!

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Offset, who have confirmed the birth of their baby daughter! 

The child is the couple's first baby, and the pair made the announcement on Instagram, and although there are no photos of the little one just yet, Cardi revealed her rather unusual name... Kulture Kiari Cephus! 

Fans of the baby's dad's band, Migos, will know that they also named their album 'Culture' - so maybe that's where they got the inspo from?! 

The baby was born on 10th July 2018 and Cardi made the announcement with a stunning, Beyoncé-esque photograph of herself surrounded by flowers. 

 

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) onJul 11, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

Cardi B kept her pregnancy a secret until April when she announced the news during her performance on Saturday Night Live, where she chose to wear a tight white dress to show off her growing bump for the first time. 

She has been very open about sharing the rest of her pregnancy with fans via social media, in her own hilarious style, as she and her husband, Migos' Offset, got ready to welcome their little bundle of joy. 

Congrats, you guys - we can't wait to see more of the little one! 

Visit the site