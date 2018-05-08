People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX

Well Cardi's not someone who holds back when she's on Twitter, that's for sure!

We love a good collab between the music industry's many talented artists and Rita Ora's upcoming anthem featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX has been the talk of the town for a while now.

The song, called 'Girls', has been highly anticipated by fans and is set to see four super talented females join forces for the first time.

Although a tweet from Cardi B has now emerged that many people believe is accidental shade thrown the way of her fellow performers on the song and people aren't happy at all...

Cardi released her debut album 'Invasion of Privacy' recently and since that dropped she's only featured on one other track with multiple artists in 2018, which was a remix of Chris Jeday's song 'Ahora Dice (Real Hasta La Muerte)' alongside J Balvin, Ozuna, Anuel AA and Arcangel.

So could Cardi have been referring to some of the artists on that song rather than Rita, Charli and Bebe or are we witnessing accidental shade in its truest form?

Rita has a bigger career WW, Bebe Rexha has more hits... She needs to sit down and be humble — Ruben (@RubenRaz) May 5, 2018

Unintended shade is the best shade pic.twitter.com/clRTiPT4jx — NamaSLAY (@BlkCarmenSDiego) May 5, 2018

Charli XCX And Bebe don’t deserve this disrespect — X// RT PINNED TWEET (@rainbowitness) May 6, 2018

People acting like this tweet wasn't about this lmaooo of course it was and there's nothing wrong with it. Nobody knows Charlie, bebe didnt have meant to be yet and rita is mainly an UK artist and struggled there a bit for the longest time as well. — CardiBih (@wohoosjello) May 7, 2018

I think she meant to say like not tall ? — x_bionic_x (@brajoao) May 6, 2018

Either way, 'Girls' sounds like it's gonna be incredible and we can't wait to hear these four queens on one anthem!

