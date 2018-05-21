Camila Cabello And Normani Reuniting Is The True Highlight Of The Billboard Music Awards

Our hearts weren't ready for this mini 5H reunion. <3

Where were you on December 18, 2016? You were probably crying into your pillow, as it was the day Camila Cabello announced that she was leaving Fifth Harmony.

Well, prepare for that broken heart to feel all gooey inside again, as she reunited with Normani at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Backstage at the #BBMAs, the 'Work From Home' singers caught up and posed for the cameras, where they not only cuddled up but waved their arms at each other, displaying their beauty.

I KNEW IT! DAMN I KNEW THEY DIDN'T HATE EACH OTHER! GOOD MORNING TO NORMANI AND CAMILA AND ONLY THEM pic.twitter.com/OOF5SPW74Q — sofy (@sofilon) May 21, 2018

We're here for Normali.

