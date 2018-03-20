Camila Cabello Was Shoved By A Mystery Stage Invader During A Live Performance

The shocking moment was captured on video by stunned fans in the crowd...

With Camila Cabello being one of the world's most loved artists right now, you'd think she'd have some seriously heavy duty security at her live shows to make sure her stage remains intruder free.

Well at a recent live show, the security appear to have been breached as Camila was pushed by an apparent stage invader in seriously unusual circumstances.

Check out the full video above to see the incident for yourself! There was also a theory floating around that the person who walked up to Camila as she performed put chewing gum in her hair.

Camilizers at the girl that came onstage to shove Camila #RespectCamila pic.twitter.com/yTLxwLtP0t — safna loves NBTS (@aphillester) March 18, 2018

@ camila's team: give her the security she needs and deserves so that some random rude person doesn't walk up stage to shove her or put gum in hair mid performance. it could have been worst. it. could. have. been. worst. — chancleta (@camilasayimcute) March 18, 2018

camila needs better security. also, why the f would that person just get up there and shove her? — isa | thank u fifth harmony (@havanashawns) March 18, 2018

So apparently the girl didn’t push Camila but she put gum in Camila’s hair?! Look closely and you’ll see. What is wrong with some people??? — jasmijn • 86 (@artsysoull) March 18, 2018

Camila's reaction suggested she wasn't worried about the incident, but with no one able to identify the woman who pushed her and no explaination as to how or why any of this happened, we're all completely left in the dark.

