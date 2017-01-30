LISTEN: Camila Cabello's Debut Solo Single 'Love Incredible' Was Leaked; It's Everything You Need RN

30 January 2017, 17:21

Camila Cabello Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016

'Love Incredible' is - you guessed it - incredible.

Ever since Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony, she's been working on so many of her own projects. Camila's been uploading her own acoustic covers to social media; she dropped a huge collab with Machine Gun Kelly, and now this...

Camila's been teasing the lyrics to her first debut solo single on Twitter for a long time, but 'Love Incredible' has been leaked in full.

> "Unfortunately, Sex Sells" - Camila Cabello Reveals She Was Uncomfortable With 5H Being Sexy

Following her departure from her 'Work From Home' group, Camila has worked with Cashmere Cat, a Norweigan producer, on 'Love Incredible, and the heavy drum beat mixed with her incredible vocals make for a pure belter of a debut.

Camila Cabello Y100's Jingle Ball 2016Pic: Getty

While the full leaked audio has been removed from YouTube, many of Camila's fans have uploaded snippets of Camila singing lyrics like "This love's incredible / You got me wanting more" to Twitter.

All we know is that this is a pure banger, and Camila's DEFINITELY got us wanting more.

01:05

