Camila Cabello’s Revealed What She Wants For Her Birthday And It’s Pretty Weird TBH

Now Playing
Cold Water Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber & MO Download 'Cold Water' on iTunes
28 February 2017, 16:00
Even Charlie Puth is confused by this request.
Camila Cabello is turning the ripe old age of 20 this Friday and she revealed her wish list – which basically involves getting bigger boobs. Random.
The former Fifth Harmony star revealed her wish on Twitter – and Charlie Puth responded with a speechless emoji, but her fans were less than impressed with his response.
for my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger. Just a little— Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) February 27, 2017
February 27, 2017
Camila’s fans trolled Charlie with memes telling him to leave her alone – awk.
@charlieputh @camilacabello97 pic.twitter.com/JawEJpWjuz— kieunhi (@jauregratify) February 28, 2017
@charlieputh @camilacabello97 pic.twitter.com/ZpVOSAE9XK— Leo Del Rey (@camiIascunt) February 28, 2017
@charlieputh @camilacabello97 pic.twitter.com/q5QaWcwX5s— Fathin | 39 (@CAMRENSVIBE) February 28, 2017
@charlieputh @camilacabello97 pic.twitter.com/l5FOhqkR4z— Lana TYSM ALEC (@editcabeyo) February 27, 2017
@charlieputh @camilacabello97 this reply is so unnecessary grow up— vale (@patiencedolan) February 28, 2017
We reckon she’s pretty much perfect as she is, TBH!
Simon Cowell Still Pronounces Camila Cabello's Name Wrong!
02:19