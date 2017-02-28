Camila Cabello’s Revealed What She Wants For Her Birthday And It’s Pretty Weird TBH

Even Charlie Puth is confused by this request.

Camila Cabello is turning the ripe old age of 20 this Friday and she revealed her wish list – which basically involves getting bigger boobs. Random.

The former Fifth Harmony star revealed her wish on Twitter – and Charlie Puth responded with a speechless emoji, but her fans were less than impressed with his response.

for my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger. Just a little — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) February 27, 2017

Camila’s fans trolled Charlie with memes telling him to leave her alone – awk.

@charlieputh @camilacabello97 this reply is so unnecessary grow up — vale (@patiencedolan) February 28, 2017

We reckon she’s pretty much perfect as she is, TBH!