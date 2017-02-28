Camila Cabello’s Revealed What She Wants For Her Birthday And It’s Pretty Weird TBH

28 February 2017, 16:00

Camila Cabello

Even Charlie Puth is confused by this request.

Camila Cabello is turning the ripe old age of 20 this Friday and she revealed her wish list – which basically involves getting bigger boobs. Random.

WATCH: This Guy Wrote The Funniest Love Song About Camila Cabello – And She Loves It!

The former Fifth Harmony star revealed her wish on Twitter – and Charlie Puth responded with a speechless emoji, but her fans were less than impressed with his response.

Camila’s fans trolled Charlie with memes telling him to leave her alone – awk.

We reckon she’s pretty much perfect as she is, TBH! 

02:19

