Camila Cabello's Reaction To Harry Kane Scoring At The World Cup Is Priceless

When it comes to banging in goals for England at the World Cup, we knew Harry Kane would be the go-to guy, but we had no idea Camila Cabello was his biggest fan!

As Harry Kane's third goal somehow crept into the net following one of the most wild deflections you'll ever see, the whoel of England errupted into huge cheers - but so did Camila Cabello!

The 'Havana' star has some history with England's talisman as she presented an award alongside the footie star at the BRIT Awards back at the beginning of 2018.

Whilst on stage at the BRITs, Camila claimed she'd always wanted to be a football player like Harry and she sure proved that when she celebrated his goals whilst watching him play against Panama.

Camila took to Instagram Stories and showed her happiness for Harry by cheering on his goal and then chanting 'He's one of our own' with friends whilst watching the game.

You might spot a little Capital skit in the video above too - ya know, we know out football as well as our hit music eh Camila!

