Camila Cabello & Ariana Grande Are Having A Hilariously Public Divorce On Twitter

13 June 2018, 15:44

Camila Cabello & Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande are in the middle of a hilariously public divorce on Twitter and it's literally got us in stitches!

It's never nice when a couple splits up publicly on social media, but we can't help but be glued to Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande's divorce on Twitter, because it's genuinely hilarious!

The whole thing started after the rumours around Ariana's engagement to Pete Davidson started to rise and then Ari tweeted Camila saying, 'we need to talk

Taking their divorce to the next level, Ariana then responded by saying, 'u keep the kids I’LL be keeping the cannolis thank you

