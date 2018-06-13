Camila Cabello & Ariana Grande Are Having A Hilariously Public Divorce On Twitter

Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande are in the middle of a hilariously public divorce on Twitter and it's literally got us in stitches!

It's never nice when a couple splits up publicly on social media, but we can't help but be glued to Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande's divorce on Twitter, because it's genuinely hilarious!

The whole thing started after the rumours around Ariana's engagement to Pete Davidson started to rise and then Ari tweeted Camila saying, 'we need to talk @ camila_cabello'.

we need to talk @camila_cabello — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

After spotting her friend's tweet, Camila hit back, seemingly referencing the fact that Ariana is now engaged by stating, KEEP THE RING, IM TAKING THE CANNOLIS (who’s keeping the dogs tho?)'.

KEEP THE RING, IM TAKING THE CANNOLIS (who’s keeping the dogs tho?) https://t.co/ce3Tyd61Vx — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 12, 2018

Taking their divorce to the next level, Ariana then responded by saying, 'u keep the kids I’LL be keeping the cannolis @ camila_cabello thank you'.

u keep the kids I’LL be keeping the cannolis @camila_cabello thank you — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

Bringing their funny public spit to an end, Camila simply hit back writing, 'see u in court ......'...

see u in court ...... pic.twitter.com/7uUf82quU5 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 12, 2018

The pair have been good friends for a long time and fans were so here for their joke interactions on Twitter and played along accordingly...

according to law, you 2 need to bless your children with a collab, i don't make the rules #WeNeedACamrianaCollab — ɐƃᴉ ☾☁ (@halecabelloyd) June 12, 2018

get back together and adopt me — iNhoa (@aIohagb) June 12, 2018

There's no word on when the divorce papers will be signed, but we're hoping that the couple can reconsider things and stay together, for the kids if nothing else!

