Calvin Harris Unveils Extended Remix Of New Song 'Summer'

Listen to the new take of the Scottish star's latest single.

Calvin Harris has unveiled a new extended remix of his latest single 'Summer'.

The song will be the first lifted from his forthcoming new album and is released later this month.

Calvin posted a link to the new version of the track via his Twitter account last night (7th April) – which now comes in just under five minutes in length.

The new version also follows on from the recent reveal of the official music video for the track.

Calvin releases new single 'Summer' on 27th April.

Calvin Harris - Summer on MUZU.TV.

Meanwhile, Calvin has also been on hand to help girlfriend Rita Ora with her new single 'I Will Never Let You Down' as he wrote and produced the track.

