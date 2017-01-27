Calvin Harris Has Just Teased His Latest Superstar Collab - And We're TOTALLY Stoked!

He's already promised we'll be getting 10 bangers in 2017 - and here's a snippet of the latest!

If he's not preaching the importance of leg day, or just being a general LAD, Calvin Harris is pretty much the king of Snapchat - and now he's treating us to a sneaky listen to his next collaboration!

Cal was spotted with the musically gifted Frank Ocean back in June 2016, with rumours of the Scottish DJ workin on Frank's Blonde album.

Calvin Harris Teases Collaboration With Frank Ocean This SERIOUSLY needs to drop soon! 00:42

Well it looks like the pair really hit it off, and Frank Ocean has lent his vocals to an as-yet untitled track! Calvin was listening to the song whilst cruising around LA (where it was 14-degrees, don'tcha know?) and massively got our hopes up.

@CalvinHarris any new upcoming tracks this year? — Khant Thu (@khantthu27) January 23, 2017

Calvin's already let slip that he'll be dropping 10 new tracks throughout the year - so we're crossing our fingers hard that this is one of them!

