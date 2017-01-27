Calvin Harris Has Just Teased His Latest Superstar Collab - And We're TOTALLY Stoked!

27 January 2017, 12:20

Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean

He's already promised we'll be getting 10 bangers in 2017 - and here's a snippet of the latest!

If he's not preaching the importance of leg day, or just being a general LAD, Calvin Harris is pretty much the king of Snapchat - and now he's treating us to a sneaky listen to his next collaboration!

Cal was spotted with the musically gifted Frank Ocean back in June 2016, with rumours of the Scottish DJ workin on Frank's Blonde album.

Calvin Harris Teases Collaboration With Frank Ocean

This SERIOUSLY needs to drop soon!

00:42

Well it looks like the pair really hit it off, and Frank Ocean has lent his vocals to an as-yet untitled track! Calvin was listening to the song whilst cruising around LA (where it was 14-degrees, don'tcha know?) and massively got our hopes up.

Calvin's already let slip that he'll be dropping 10 new tracks throughout the year - so we're crossing our fingers hard that this is one of them! 

You May Also Like...

YouTubers Cover Calvin Harris

00:57

Trending On Capital FM

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada Is 100% Being Turned Into A Musical And Nothing Else Matters RN

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Comments

Loading...

Calvin Harris Music

See more Calvin Harris Music

Calvin Harris News

See more Calvin Harris News

BRIT Awards 2017 Best British Single Nominees

Check Out Who's Nominated For Best British Single With Capital At The BRIT Awards 2017!
Rihanna 1980s cover

This '80s Version Of Rihanna & Calvin's 'This Is What You Came For' Is Almost Better Than The Original!

Rihanna

One Direction

One Direction Are The Highest Earning Celebs Of Last Year… Despite Being On Hiatus!

One Direction

Calvin Harris Videos

See more Calvin Harris Videos

Calvin Harris Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Calvin Harris - 'DJ Set' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

Calvin Harris Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Now THAT's How You Close Night One Of The #CapitalJBB! Calvin Harris Got The O2 Raving!
Calvin and Pharrell at the White House

WATCH: "My Song Would've Won The Election" - Will A Calvin Harris-Pharrell Collab Make Him PRESIDENT?

Calvin Harris Pictures

See more Calvin Harris Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears
Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)