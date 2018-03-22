Calvin Harris' Secret Code Reveals HUGE Dua Lipa Collab

Calvin's Twitter header revealed the news in the most unusual way!

We'd heard rumours about a Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa link up recently and tbh, ever since then we've been waiting with baited breath. Well it seems that Calvin has confirmed a new song from the pair via his Twitter account.

Not content with simply posting a tweet about the new track and maybe teasing part of it, Calvin actually changed his Twitter header to reveal a code that informed fans about the much-hyped new song which appears tp be called 'One Kiss'.

Whilst neither Calvin nor Dua have spoken out publicly about the new single, the Scottish star did allude to a new single dropping in the next two weeks in a recent Instagram post...

Alongside the picture of himself on a tractor, Calvin wrote, 'At some point I’ll probably pack it all in to grow heritage grains in the south of France like Andy from Groove Armada did; but for now I have a Halsey remix coming in about a week and a new single in about 2 weeks and they’re both banging'.

So could Calvin Harris X Dua Lipa 'One Kiss' be the single that he's talking about? Fans are certainly hoping so...

CALVIN HARRIS FT DUA LIPA -ONE KISS! IS COMING pic.twitter.com/4WvRWGKiIP — Dua Lipa Argentina (@dualipanoticias) March 21, 2018

CALVIN HARRIS AND DUA LIPA BE READY FOR THE EDM RECORD OF THE YEAR — bekas (@outfagged) March 21, 2018

Scanning the barcode in Calvin Harris’s header reveals his upcoming collab with Dua Lipa titled ‘One Kiss’! pic.twitter.com/LMFmfjFFlx — Music Mundial (@MusicMundial) March 21, 2018

Dua lipa liked Calvin last post on IG so it’s true.. New song coming soon — /Lisa\ (@unknown__harris) March 22, 2018

Calvin Harris X Dua Lipa - One Kiss coming to be your summer #1 ladies n gents — (@witnessmatt) March 21, 2018

