Calvin Harris' Secret Code Reveals HUGE Dua Lipa Collab

22 March 2018, 12:24

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

Calvin's Twitter header revealed the news in the most unusual way!

We'd heard rumours about a Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa link up recently and tbh, ever since then we've been waiting with baited breath. Well it seems that Calvin has confirmed a new song from the pair via his Twitter account.

Not content with simply posting a tweet about the new track and maybe teasing part of it, Calvin actually changed his Twitter header to reveal a code that informed fans about the much-hyped new song which appears tp be called 'One Kiss'.

Whilst neither Calvin nor Dua have spoken out publicly about the new single, the Scottish star did allude to a new single dropping in the next two weeks in a recent Instagram post...

Alongside the picture of himself on a tractor, Calvin wrote, 'At some point I’ll probably pack it all in to grow heritage grains in the south of France like Andy from Groove Armada did; but for now I have a Halsey remix coming in about a week and a new single in about 2 weeks and they’re both banging'.

So could Calvin Harris X Dua Lipa 'One Kiss' be the single that he's talking about? Fans are certainly hoping so...

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Dua worked at her own merch stand...

