Bruno Mars - 'Locked Out Of Heaven' (Official Video)

The 'Just The Way You Are' singer is back with the video for his first single from his second album.

Bruno Mars goes retro in the video for his brand new single 'Locked Out Of Heaven'.

The 'Grenade' singer is seen performing in a small, dingy club in front of a raucous crowd as he powers his way through the lead single from new album 'Unorthodox Jukebox'.

The video for 'Locked Out Of Heaven' is based around a simple performance of the track, but boasts seventies video effects including grainy visuals and static that add to the overall vintage look of the clip.

Bruno Mars scored a huge hit in 2010 with his debut album 'Doo-Wops & Hooligans' which spawned a string of successful hits including 'Just The Way You Are', 'Runaway Baby' and 'The Lazy Song'.

The US singer-songwriter announced his brand new album 'Unorthodox Jukebox' in early October, which is set to be officially released on 11th December.

Check out the music video for Bruno Mars' new single 'Locked Out Of Heaven' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]