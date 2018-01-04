Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - 'Finesse (Remix)'

Now Playing
4 January 2018, 10:41
Cardi B just took this jam to a whole new level.
It shouldn't surprise any of us that Bruno has once again delivered one of the funkiest music videos we've seen in the last 12 months, but alas... the coolest man on the planet has done it again.
However, this time he's hired in a little help from the woman you are ALL going to fall in love with by the end of 2018, Cardi B.
via: Bruno Mars/YouTube
The music video is heavily stylised in a 90s fashion as a tribute to Bruno's favourite TV programme 'In Living Color'.
This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018
Cardi also took to Twitter to profess her love for the music video, saying the shoot "felt like a BBQ".
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - 'Finesse' lyrics:
(Cardi B)
Drop top Porsche, Rollie on my wrist
Diamonds up and down my chain
Cardi B, straight stuntin’, can’t tell me nothin’
Bossed up and I changed the game (you see me)
It’s my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook
My big, fat ass got all them boys hooked
I went from dollar bills, now we poppin’ rubber bands
Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like
Aye, flexin’ on the gram like (aye!)
Hit the Lil Jon, okay (okay), okay (okay)
Oh, yeah we drippin’ in finesse, getting paid (ow!)
(Bruno Mars)
Ooh, don’t we look good together?
There’s a reason why they watch all night long
Yeah, I know we’ll turn heads forever
So tonight I’m gonna show you off
(Bruno Mars)
When I’m walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that’s what you do
No my baby don’t play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That’s right
(Bruno Mars)
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
(Bruno Mars)
Now slow it down for me baby
‘Cause I love the way it feels when we grind
Yeah, our connection’s so magnetic on the floor
Nothing can stop us tonight
(Bruno Mars)
When I’m walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that’s what you do
No my baby don’t play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That’s right
(Bruno Mars)
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
(Bruno Mars & Cardi B)
Fellas grab your ladies if your lady fine
Tell her she the one, she the one for life
Ladies grab your fellas and let’s do this right
If you’re on one like me in mind
Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?
Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Girl we got it goin' on
Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?
Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
(Bruno Mars)
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
(Bruno Mars & Cardi B)
Fellas grab your ladies if your lady fine
Tell her she the one, she the one for life
Ladies grab your fellas and let’s do this right
If you’re on one like me in mind
Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?
Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Girl we got it goin' on
Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?
Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
