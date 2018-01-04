Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - 'Finesse (Remix)'

Cardi B just took this jam to a whole new level.

It shouldn't surprise any of us that Bruno has once again delivered one of the funkiest music videos we've seen in the last 12 months, but alas... the coolest man on the planet has done it again.

However, this time he's hired in a little help from the woman you are ALL going to fall in love with by the end of 2018, Cardi B.

via: Bruno Mars/YouTube

The music video is heavily stylised in a 90s fashion as a tribute to Bruno's favourite TV programme 'In Living Color'.

This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Cardi also took to Twitter to profess her love for the music video, saying the shoot "felt like a BBQ".

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - 'Finesse' lyrics:

(Cardi B)

Drop top Porsche, Rollie on my wrist

Diamonds up and down my chain

Cardi B, straight stuntin’, can’t tell me nothin’

Bossed up and I changed the game (you see me)

It’s my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook

My big, fat ass got all them boys hooked

I went from dollar bills, now we poppin’ rubber bands

Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like

Aye, flexin’ on the gram like (aye!)

Hit the Lil Jon, okay (okay), okay (okay)

Oh, yeah we drippin’ in finesse, getting paid (ow!)



(Bruno Mars)

Ooh, don’t we look good together?

There’s a reason why they watch all night long

Yeah, I know we’ll turn heads forever

So tonight I’m gonna show you off



(Bruno Mars)

When I’m walkin' with you

I watch the whole room change

Baby, that’s what you do

No my baby don’t play

Blame it on my confidence

Oh, blame it on your measurements

Shut that shit down on sight

That’s right



(Bruno Mars)

We out here drippin' in finesse

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it

We out here drippin' in finesse

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it



(Bruno Mars)

Now slow it down for me baby

‘Cause I love the way it feels when we grind

Yeah, our connection’s so magnetic on the floor

Nothing can stop us tonight



(Bruno Mars)

When I’m walkin' with you

I watch the whole room change

Baby, that’s what you do

No my baby don’t play

Blame it on my confidence

Oh, blame it on your measurements

Shut that shit down on sight

That’s right



(Bruno Mars)

We out here drippin' in finesse

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it

We out here drippin' in finesse

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it



(Bruno Mars & Cardi B)

Fellas grab your ladies if your lady fine

Tell her she the one, she the one for life

Ladies grab your fellas and let’s do this right

If you’re on one like me in mind

Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?

Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

Girl we got it goin' on

Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?

Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on



(Bruno Mars)

We out here drippin' in finesse

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it

We out here drippin' in finesse

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it



(Bruno Mars & Cardi B)

Fellas grab your ladies if your lady fine

Tell her she the one, she the one for life

Ladies grab your fellas and let’s do this right

If you’re on one like me in mind

Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?

Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

Girl we got it goin' on

Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?

Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

