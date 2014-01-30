Bruno Mars: 16 Reasons We Love The Super Bowl 2014 Star

Now Playing
30 January 2014, 09:33
Bruno takes the highly coveted halftime performance spot at the US Super Bowl this weekend, so to celebrate the HUGE event, check out these 16 reasons the world can't get enough of the 'Treasure' star...
This Sunday (2nd February) will be Bruno Mars' night to shine when he hits the stage for the halftime performance of the US Super Bowl 2014, with millions watching from around the globe.
But before the 'Grenade' star wows the world with what is sure to be a jaw-dropping performance, check out these 16 reasons why we all can't seem to get enough of the loveable Mr. Mars!
Backstage workin out with my personal trainer. #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/1jt23uCmwi
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) November 16, 2013
There's no award that could give me what you have already given me. I love y'all! #HooligansForever
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2014