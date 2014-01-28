Bruno Mars, Kanye West And Drake Join Wireless 2014 Line-Up For July

The massive music event returns in July with acts including Pharrell Williams, Ellie Goulding and John Newman all confirmed.

Kanye West, Drake and Bruno Mars have been announced for the line-up of Wireless 2014, which has been confirmed to take place at London's Finsbury Park and Birmingham's Perry Park in July this year.

The huge music festival returns on the weekend of 4th-6th July this summer, taking place for the first time simultaneously across two different locations, with artists including Ellie Goulding, Pharrell Williams, Rudimental and John Newman also confirmed for the line-up.

Other stars also featuring on the line-up include Outkast, Basement Jaxx, Ella Eyre, Wiz Khalifa and Clean Bandit.

Tickets will be on sale from this Friday 31st January at 9am.

See below for the full confirmed line-up of Wireless 2014 so far:

Friday 4th (London) / Sunday 6th (Birmingham)

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Basement Jaxx

Iggy Azalea

Ella Eyre

Angel Haze

Saturday 5th (London) / Friday 5th (Birmingham)

Drake

Rudimental

Wiz Khalifa

Azealia Banks

Pretty Lights

Chance The Rapper

Earl Sweatshirt

A$AP Ferg

Sunday 6th (London) / Saturday 6th (Birmingham)

Bruno Mars

Outkast

Ellie Goulding

John Newman

Clean Bandit

Neon Jungle

Check out a playlist of what to expect from these stars at Wireless 2014:

