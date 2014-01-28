Bruno Mars, Kanye West And Drake Join Wireless 2014 Line-Up For July

28 January 2014, 08:53

Kanye West

The massive music event returns in July with acts including Pharrell Williams, Ellie Goulding and John Newman all confirmed.

Kanye West, Drake and Bruno Mars have been announced for the line-up of Wireless 2014, which has been confirmed to take place at London's Finsbury Park and Birmingham's Perry Park in July this year.

The huge music festival returns on the weekend of 4th-6th July this summer, taking place for the first time simultaneously across two different locations, with artists including Ellie Goulding, Pharrell Williams, Rudimental and John Newman also confirmed for the line-up.

Other stars also featuring on the line-up include Outkast, Basement Jaxx, Ella Eyre, Wiz Khalifa and Clean Bandit.

Tickets will be on sale from this Friday 31st January at 9am.

Keep it Capital for more information about how to win tickets to Wireless 2014 this year. 

See below for the full confirmed line-up of Wireless 2014 so far:

Friday 4th (London) / Sunday 6th (Birmingham)

  • Kanye West
  • Pharrell Williams
  • Basement Jaxx
  • Iggy Azalea
  • Ella Eyre
  • Angel Haze

Saturday 5th (London) / Friday 5th (Birmingham)

  • Drake
  • Rudimental
  • Wiz Khalifa
  • Azealia Banks
  • Pretty Lights
  • Chance The Rapper
  • Earl Sweatshirt
  • A$AP Ferg

Sunday 6th (London) / Saturday 6th (Birmingham)

  • Bruno Mars
  • Outkast
  • Ellie Goulding
  • John Newman
  • Clean Bandit
  • Neon Jungle
Check out a playlist of what to expect from these stars at Wireless 2014:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Bruno Mars Music

See more Bruno Mars Music

Bruno Mars News

See more Bruno Mars News

Bruno Mars Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: You Will Click SO Fast When You See The New Bruno Mars Carpool Karaoke As They Sing 'Uptown Funk'
James Corden Bruno Mars Carpool Karaoke

If You Wanna Feel Happy AF, Watch This Brand New Teaser For Bruno Mars’ Carpool Karaoke Right Now!
Bruno Mars Harry Styles

Did Robbie Williams Just Reveal Harry Styles Is Working With Bruno Mars On New Music?

One Direction

Bruno Mars Videos

See more Bruno Mars Videos

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like Video

Bruno Mars - 'That's What I Like'

Bruno Mars Sells Out World Tour

Bruno Mars Just Sold Out His Entire World Tour In The Fastest Time We've EVER Seen
Bruno Mars The 24K Magic World Tour

Bruno Mars’ 2017 World Tour Dates – Find Out Exactly When & Where He'll Be Performing!

Bruno Mars Pictures

See more Bruno Mars Pictures

Bruno Mars at Wireless Festival 2014

Bruno Mars' New Album: 12 Reasons We're SO Excited About His Return

Bruno Mars performs at the Super Bowl 2014

Bruno Mars: Live At The Super Bowl 2014 Halftime Show

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars' Top 10 Songs