Bruno Mars - 'That's What I Like' Lyrics
I got a condo in Manhattan
Baby girl, what's happening?
You and your ass invited
So gon' and get to clappin'
Girl, pop it for a pimp
Pop, pop it for me
Turn around and drop it for a pimp
Drop, drop it for me
I'll rent a beach house in Miami
Wake up with no jammies
Lobster tail for dinner
Julio serve that scampi
You got it if you want it
Got, got it if you want it
Said you got it if you want it
Take my wallet if you want it now
Jump in the Cadillac
Girl, let's put some miles on it
Anything you want
Just to put a smile on it
You deserve it, baby, you deserve it all
And I'm gonna give it to you
Gold jewelry shining so bright
Strawberry champagne on ice
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Sex by the fire at night
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
I'm talkin' trips to Puerto Rico
Say the word and we go
You can be my freaka
Girl, I'll be a fleeko, mamacita
I will never make a promise that I can't keep
I promise that your smile ain't gon' never leave
Shopping sprees in Paris
Everything 24 karats
Take a look in that mirror
Now tell me who's the fairest
Is it you? Is it you? Is it me? Is it me?
Say it's us, say it's us, and I'll agree, baby
Jump in the Cadillac
Girl, let's put some miles on it
Anything you want
Just to put a smile on you
You deserve it, baby, you deserve it all
And I'm gonna give it to you
Gold jewelry shining so bright
Strawberry champagne on ice
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Sex by the fire at night
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
If you say you want a good time
Well here I am, baby, here I am, baby
Talk to me, talk to me, talk to me
Tell me what's on your mind
If you want it, girl come and get it
All this is here for you
Tell me, baby, tell me, tell me, baby
What you tryna do
Gold jewelry shining so bright
Strawberry champagne on ice
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Sex by the fire at night
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like