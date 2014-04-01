Britney Spears Tweets Link To "Incredible" 'Work Bitch' Wedding Speech - Watch

1 April 2014, 12:05

The 'Perfume' singer says she wants to get involved in the couple's ten year anniversary.

Britney Spears has praised a wedding speech that saw the bride's best friend perform a dance routine from her 'Work Bitch' music video.

The 'Criminal' star tweeted a link to the YouTube clip this week after watching Bradley Bredeweg surprising his friend Stephanie Huntington on her wedding day with the performance.

The pair are said to have been lifelong Britney Spears fans, and Bradley is seen joined by a number of male and female dancers for the impromptu performance halfway through his speech.

"We all know that marriage takes love and care, but marriage also takes a lot of work. So you better work bitch," he says, before the music kicks in.

"Ummm… this wedding toast is INCREDIBLE!!! I want IN on the 10 year anniversary performance! #WORKBXXCH," Britney tweeted alongside the clip.

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Britney Spears - Work B**ch on MUZU.TV.

