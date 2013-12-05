Britney Spears Hints She Will Retire After Las Vegas Residency

5 December 2013, 12:23

Britney Spears Vegas Party

The 'Scream & Shout' singer says she wants to focus on having more children after the show closes around 2015.

Britney Spears has sparked speculation she may retire from her pop career at the end of her Las Vegas residency in two years time.

The 'Work Bitch' singer kicks off a two-year residency at Planet Hollywood in Vegas from 27th December this year, but says her priority after will be fully focused on her family.

"I might [retire], who knows?" Britney told Extra, when asked about her plans after the Las Vegas residency comes to a close. "I may have two more kids and get married, I'd like to have more kids.

The US star also opened up on her eight-month romance with David Lucado, and admitted it's nice to date someone outside of her industry.

"I think it does kind of help, you know, with dating someone not in the business," she added. "I feel like the chemistry kind of speaks for itself when you date someone that's out of the industry."

Britney Spears was treated to a welcoming party in Las Vegas this week as she puts the final touches to her Britney: Piece Of Me residency show.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

