Watch: Swimmer Warms Up Before A Race With Beyoncé's Iconic Coachella Dance Routine

Someone spotted a swimmer doing Beyoncé's full Coachella dance routine as they warmed up on their diving board before a race. What. A. Legend.

Beyoncé changed the game with her legendary Coachella 2018 performance, which featured two hours of non-stop dancing and singing from our one true queen and a dance routine that people all over the world have leapt to learn to

So, what better way to warm up for a race than to whip out Yoncé's routine before a race, after all, its going to work out every single muscle in your body and feel sassy as heeeell whilst you do it.

That's what Christian Strycker decides to do before he races at the University of Alabama, as people around him stick to their traditional non-diva pre-match rituals- and if that doesn't set you up come out on top, we don't know what will.

Picture: GIPHY

