WATCH: Beyoncé Had To Be Rescued By Ladder After Her Flying Stage Malfunctioned

3 July 2018, 12:12

Beyonce stage ladder

Kinda ruins the magic a little…

If there’s one goddess-like creature that seems to transcend mere mortals, it’s Beyoncé, but this recent technical malfunction proved even Queen Bey is only human as she was forced to climb down a ladder after her flying stage got stuck.

Performing at her On The Run II tour in Poland, Bey had to be rescued after the floating stage she had been singing on malfunctioned and left her stranded in the air.

Thankfully there were some assistants on hand with a long ladder – which Bey initially seemed reluctant to climb down – that manage to coax the ‘Lemonade’ star down.

People were wishing they were on hand to help the megastar out: 

While there’s not doubting Beyoncé did the most elegant climb ever and totally styled it out, it kind of ruins the magic a little bit seeing her have to climb off her stage using a ladder…

