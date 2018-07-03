WATCH: Beyoncé Had To Be Rescued By Ladder After Her Flying Stage Malfunctioned

Kinda ruins the magic a little…

If there’s one goddess-like creature that seems to transcend mere mortals, it’s Beyoncé, but this recent technical malfunction proved even Queen Bey is only human as she was forced to climb down a ladder after her flying stage got stuck.

Performing at her On The Run II tour in Poland, Bey had to be rescued after the floating stage she had been singing on malfunctioned and left her stranded in the air.

The floating stage had a malfunction and got stuck at the end of the show so Beyoncé had to use an emergency ladder in order to leave. #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/StBMX8xxN4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018

Thankfully there were some assistants on hand with a long ladder – which Bey initially seemed reluctant to climb down – that manage to coax the ‘Lemonade’ star down.

People were wishing they were on hand to help the megastar out:

So Beyoncé was stuck on a stage up in the air. Needed a man with a ladder to help her down. Erm that’s a job I’d like to apply for. — Steven Graham Fenn (@fenn_steven) July 2, 2018

@Beyonce is totally me.... I’m terrified of climbing up and down ladders.... I feel your pain girl #Beyonce #ladders — Aliesha Williamson (@Aliesha_sha_sha) July 2, 2018

Watching Beyoncé trying to get off the stage via ladder gives me life. #LadderGate — Seraphina Emmalina ౪ (@MissSeraphinaaa) July 2, 2018

She coughed & now she's using a ladder. Wow Beyoncé is a real person



But somebody's getting fired https://t.co/DsxEaEPpUP — O B A K E N G (@BlvckAsh_) July 1, 2018

Beyoncé was lookin’ like “who goin’ down that ladder,? I’m not gettin’ on that damn ladder.” — STEPHEN, WITH A V. (@xsteviej) July 1, 2018

How to I get a job helping Beyoncé climb down a ladder https://t.co/3BryLbrAy7 — Erin McLachlan (@ErinMacx) July 1, 2018

I’m cackling at this only Beyoncé can make climbing down a ladder sexy sjdhsjdja pic.twitter.com/c3ffID6YLm — ollie t (@olstaylor) July 1, 2018

While there’s not doubting Beyoncé did the most elegant climb ever and totally styled it out, it kind of ruins the magic a little bit seeing her have to climb off her stage using a ladder…

