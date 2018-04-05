10 Accidentally Vegan Junk Foods Beyoncé Can Still Scoff On Her New Coachella Diet

5 April 2018, 16:43

Beyonce Vegan

As Beyoncé embarks on her new vegan diet ahead of her highly anticipated headline slot at Coachella, we take a look at 10 accidentally vegan tasty treats that she can still enjoy!

With veganism becoming more and more popular, plenty of people are taking meat and dairy out of their diet and the latest star to embrace it is Beyoncé.

Ahead of her massive headline set at Coachella this April, Bey is reportedly on a vegan diet to make sure she's in perfect shape for her performance and is apparently eating six vegan meals a day prepared by her own private chef.

> This Is Why Beyonce "Draws The Line" When It Comes To The Twins

 

44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onMar 2, 2018 at 3:47pm PST

But whilst many people think a vegan diet consists solely of salads all day, there are actually a surprising number of snack foods which most people tuck into on a regular basis that are accidentally vegan. So here's a list of 10 things Bey can still treat herself to on her new diet...

1. Party Rings

Yep, they're 100% vegan.

2. Beef & Tomato Pot Noodle

Wonder what that 'beef' is then?

3. Oreos

No dairy to be found in these bad boys!

4. Skittles

Wonder which colour is Bey's fave?

5. Bourbon Biscuits

Although if Bey has just one of these she'll end up eating 4341 tbh, like we do.

6. Walkers Prawn Cocktail Crisps

But they're PRAWN cocktail!?

7. Mcvities Choc Chip Hobnobs

Say what!?

8. Ritz Crackers

Surely these are a must on anyone's rider?

9. Swedish Fish

Addictive and vegan. Lucky Bey!

10. Freddo Drinking Chocolate

We can 100% see Beyoncé, JAY Z and Blue Ivy chilling out with a nice mug of Freddo hot chocolate after a big show.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Beyoncé News!

Whilst you're here, check out this amazing busker performing Bey's 'Halo' on the streets of London...

Beyonce Music

See more Beyonce Music

Beyonce News

See more Beyonce News

Beyonce Bit On The Face Instagram

Someone Actually Bit Beyoncé On The Face At A Party

Beyonce Videos

See more Beyonce Videos

Beyonce Shopping At Target

Beyoncé Was Spotted Bargain Hunting In Target Again Although Her Outfit Was Anything But Basic

Beyonce Pictures

See more Beyonce Pictures

Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth