10 Accidentally Vegan Junk Foods Beyoncé Can Still Scoff On Her New Coachella Diet

As Beyoncé embarks on her new vegan diet ahead of her highly anticipated headline slot at Coachella, we take a look at 10 accidentally vegan tasty treats that she can still enjoy!

With veganism becoming more and more popular, plenty of people are taking meat and dairy out of their diet and the latest star to embrace it is Beyoncé.

Ahead of her massive headline set at Coachella this April, Bey is reportedly on a vegan diet to make sure she's in perfect shape for her performance and is apparently eating six vegan meals a day prepared by her own private chef.

But whilst many people think a vegan diet consists solely of salads all day, there are actually a surprising number of snack foods which most people tuck into on a regular basis that are accidentally vegan. So here's a list of 10 things Bey can still treat herself to on her new diet...

1. Party Rings

*screeching* I am living my best adult life because there are now PARTY RINGS IN SHARE BAGS (which I obviously will not share - probably) pic.twitter.com/dfZXhZh6qL — Fran Dorricott (@franwritesstuff) March 26, 2018

Yep, they're 100% vegan.

2. Beef & Tomato Pot Noodle

Mum sends me to the shop to get whatever I want for dinner- come back with a super healthy and nutritious beef and tomato pot noodle pic.twitter.com/TEcKQnTcNY — Brianna (@AndPhotographyB) February 21, 2017

Wonder what that 'beef' is then?

3. Oreos

Oreo Oreo Oreo Oreo Oreo pic.twitter.com/EakRmh9tpF — Neidy (@NeidyCast) March 25, 2018

No dairy to be found in these bad boys!

4. Skittles

Skittles

They are amazing

Buy them

Sponsor me pic.twitter.com/tRLTtUJ32X — Tsubasa (@Brave_Tsubasa) March 29, 2018

Wonder which colour is Bey's fave?

5. Bourbon Biscuits

Although if Bey has just one of these she'll end up eating 4341 tbh, like we do.

6. Walkers Prawn Cocktail Crisps

But they're PRAWN cocktail!?

7. Mcvities Choc Chip Hobnobs

There's structural issues with your choc chip Hob Nobs @McVities there's biscuit in my brew!!!! pic.twitter.com/SYTqXXc2GT — swatts_up (@SWatts_Up) April 3, 2015

Say what!?

8. Ritz Crackers

Surely these are a must on anyone's rider?

9. Swedish Fish

Addictive and vegan. Lucky Bey!

10. Freddo Drinking Chocolate

We can 100% see Beyoncé, JAY Z and Blue Ivy chilling out with a nice mug of Freddo hot chocolate after a big show.

